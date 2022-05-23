Former Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels signs with Texans

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels has a new team. The Houston Texans announced they signed Daniels to a one-year contract.

Daniels had been with the Cardinals since November 2018 when he was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels, between 2018-2021, appeared in 40 games, starting 13, and caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

He was primarily a special teams player in 2019 but injuries forced him into action on offense the last two seasons. He played 72% of the Cardinals’ special teams snaps in 2019 — 223 in all. That total dropped to 101 in 2020 (30%) and 128 (32%) in 2021 as his offensive share increased to 43% and 24% after playing in only 7% of the teams offensive snaps in 2019.

With the re-signing of Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, the signing of Stephen Anderson and then the selection of Trey McBride in the second round of the NFL draft, there wasn’t really a spot on the roster for Daniels to return to Arizona.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and