Former Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels signs with Texans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago


Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels has a new team. The Houston Texans announced they signed Daniels to a one-year contract.

Daniels had been with the Cardinals since November 2018 when he was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels, between 2018-2021, appeared in 40 games, starting 13, and caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

He was primarily a special teams player in 2019 but injuries forced him into action on offense the last two seasons. He played 72% of the Cardinals’ special teams snaps in 2019 — 223 in all. That total dropped to 101 in 2020 (30%) and 128 (32%) in 2021 as his offensive share increased to 43% and 24% after playing in only 7% of the teams offensive snaps in 2019.

With the re-signing of Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, the signing of Stephen Anderson and then the selection of Trey McBride in the second round of the NFL draft, there wasn’t really a spot on the roster for Daniels to return to Arizona.

