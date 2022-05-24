ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Five Takeaways From the Arizona Cardinals First Day of OTAs

By Aaron Decker
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IquSc_0fo9DBrG00

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their OTAs on Monday. Here are five takeaways from the first day.

Organized Team Activities are underway for the Arizona Cardinals. OTAs are the signifier that the football season is just on the horizon and the Cardinals have many questions they hope to answer before the season starts. While OTAs can't provide the full scope of where a team is going the following season it can give a hint. Here are five takeaways from the first day of OTAs:

The Cardinals need to resolve the Kyler Murray situation

Kyler Murray was a no-show for at least the first day of the team's voluntary OTAs and he is not expected to attend any going forward. His absence may have been expected, but it confirmed that this is not a normal offseason for the Cardinals quarterback. In fact, it hasn’t been a normal offseason since February.

Murray and the Cardinals have seemingly been on shaky ground since the Pro Bowl when Murray wiped his Instagram of anything related to the Cardinals. After a string of statements between Murray's agent, the Cardinals, and Murray himself, the saga continued. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this month that Murray “won’t be too eager” to play on his rookie contract.

Up until this point, Murray had no responsibility to the team in terms of practices or playing. His absence at OTAs is the first action Murray has taken to show that he and the Cardinals are not on the same page.

For the benefit of the team, it is important that the Cardinals resolve the contract issues between them and Murray. The longer the dispute goes on, the more likely that Murray could become more aggressive in holding out for his desired contract.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury trusts that his quarterback will be on the field for the team's mandatory minicamp coming up in a few weeks, saying “I do” when asked if he anticipates Murray being back with the team.

General manager Steve Keim has taken the “never let them see you sweat” approach to handling negotiations with Murray. During the NFL Draft, Keim spoke to the media and said that he and Murray have talked. It seems that the two are on amicable terms.

Reminder! It is Voluntary

Before fans slam the panic button and start analyzing how Colt McCoy would be as the Cardinals quarterback, it is important to remember that this phase of OTAs is voluntary.

Murray was just one of multiple veteran players who missed out on the offseason practice drills. James Conner, D.J. Humphries, Marquise Brown, Rodney Hudson and Markus Golden were just a few names not attending the first day of OTAs.

At the end of the day, these practices are not mandatory and players may be absent for multiple reasons, ranging from lingering injuries or a coaching strategy.

Many of the players missing were those who have been in the NFL for multiple seasons. Conner and Hudson debuted with the Cardinals in 2021, but have a combined 16 seasons in the league. Humphries has spent the last six seasons on the Cardinals offensive line.

Having the entirety of the team at OTAs would be ideal, but the vacancy left by the veterans gives younger players valuable reps. Many of these players will be battling for positions when training camp comes around and the added experience allows them to be ready to fight for a starting position.

The Master and Apprentice

The first day of OTAs was the first day for many of the rookies to see their veteran counterparts.

The new faces watched as seasoned veterans showcased what an NFL practice looks like.

For rookie tight end Trey McBride, he watched a superstar veteran display what elite NFL talent looks like. McBride will be behind Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. The chemistry between the veteran and rookie will be built in the next few days, but taking on the role of a mentor is not a position Ertz will shy away from.

“I’m not going to hold someone's hand, but if someone wants to work and someone is asking a question or just wants to train with me, I am more than open to doing that,” Ertz said.

Outside linebackers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders will be in a similar situation as they watch J.J. Watt throughout the next few practices. On Day 1 of OTAs, Watt was tackling blocking dummies as if it was Week 13.

Young Players Stepping Up

Summer practices are a great time for players who didn’t see a lot of playing time last season to reintroduce themselves. In the NFL, your role on the bench can change in the blink of an eye and preparation in May can lead to a starting job in November.

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley is a shining example of taking advantage of opportunity. After an impressive training camp last season, Wesley made the roster but spent the next eight weeks on the bench. Then DeAndre Hopkins injured his hamstring.

In the final 10 weeks, Wesley played in eight games, snagging 19 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns. When speaking to the media on Monday, Wesley said that the finish to the season gave him added confidence.

The Cardinals will be without Hopkins for the first six games of the season due to the wide receiver's suspension. It gives Wesley another chance to fill in that role.

A New Zach Ertz

Kyler Murray being absent from practice is going to be the main headline, but most people are ignoring the real story of the day.

Zach Ertz has a new hairdo.

The first day of a job or first day of school is the time to unveil the new you and it is no different for a Pro Bowl tight end. Ertz is participating in his first OTAs as a Cardinal, so it was the perfect time to unveil his now blonde hair.

The new do already has the approval of his head coach who said he “liked it,” so for Ertz the season is already off to a good start.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Justin Herbert’s body transformation

The Los Angeles Chargers just missed out on the playoffs in 2021 after a strange game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of last year where both teams could have made it into the playoffs with a tie in the game. The Raiders decided to ultimately kick the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott Is Wearing A New Helmet This Year

New year, new look for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a photo of the three-time Pro Bowler at Cowboys OTAs sporting a new helmet for the upcoming season. Since his days at Ohio State, Zeke has rocked the Riddell Speedflex with an SF-2EG-TX...
COLUMBUS, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jon Gruden Takes A Huge Win In Lawsuit Against The NFL

Jon Gruden was exposed last year in various e-mails in which he used racial and homophobic language. Perhaps the most egregious thing that was said involved Roger Goodell, whom Gruden referred to as the F slur. It was pretty wild and it eventually led to Gruden's resignation from the Raiders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
The Spun

Tom Brady's Message For Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

On June 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match. Even though Brady and Rodgers are on the same side, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw some serious shade at his teammate. During a chip challenge...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
The Spun

Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

There may be some people who doubt Ezekiel Elliott at this point in his NFL career, but Dak Prescott is not one of them. Prescott was asked about his expectations for Elliott this season during Wednesday's OTA session, and the quarterback stuck up for his backfield mate. "Nothing ever changes...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Former NFL Coach Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden made headlines on Wednesday, as he secured a major win in his attempt to sue the National Football League over his firing. Gruden, who was ousted from his Raiders head coaching job last fall following an email leak to the Wall Street Journal, will get to move forward with his lawsuit, a judge ruled.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers reportedly willing to bring back Cam Newton under 2 conditions

Cam Newton has struggled over his last two seasons, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t closing the door on bringing him back for 2022. On Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Panthers are open to signing Newton. Alexander says there are two conditions under which Carolina would sign Newton: he would not enter camp as the starter, and he would need to agree to a smaller salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Instagram#Espn
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden scores huge victory in NFL lawsuit

It was a wild season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year as the franchise went through more adversity than most clubs. In the early portion of the 2021 season, Jon Gruden was fired after leaked emails revealed the former head coach used racist and homophobic remarks to colleagues. This information came to light while the NFL was investigating the Washington Commanders. Since then, Gruden has sued the league and received a big win on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Colts owner offers blunt opinion on Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts made the shocking move to trade for long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason after things with former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz turned sour. Wentz had an up and down year in 2021 but ultimately did not show up when he needed to, losing a Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
928
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy