ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Those entering the St. Tammany Hospital lobby will do a double-take when they see the security guard gracing the keys of a piano. "I get different reactions. A lot of people stop," said Fred Booker. "A lot of people think the piano is playing itself because it is a self-playing piano, so I have had people just stop and stand here for two or three minutes and just stare at me."

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO