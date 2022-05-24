ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

Man sets fire to unoccupied residence

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On Monday, May 2, 2022 at approx. 11:30 pm the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received several 911 calls reporting a structure fire on Main...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Redding Grocery Outlet shooting suspect identified

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: The Redding Police Department released additional details regarding Thursday's shooting at Grocery Outlet. This article has been edited with the most-recent information from officials. Redding Police responded to a shooting inside the Grocery Outlet on Churn Creek Road on Thursday afternoon. Several RPD units responded...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police make first arrest for illegal camping in Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police made the first arrest as they resume enforcement of the city's camping ordinance. According to the Chico Police Portal, Matthew Coil was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. at Sycamore Field in Bidwell Park. The charges include unlawful camping. possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. The unlawful camping charge is a violation of Chico Municipal Code (CMC) 9.20.030.
CHICO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.
RENO, NV
ABC10

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — Update: 4:14 p.m. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says there are no outstanding suspects following a shooting involving law enforcement in Auburn Thursday around 11:30 a.m. "The deputy responded and made contact with the subject, and at some point during that contact, there was an exchange...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
City
Portola, CA
Portola, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Plumas County, CA
Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Redding vegetation fire found to be human-caused, firefighters say

-- REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the area of Lowden Lane and Cypress Avenue. People in the Snowboats Lounge were briefly evacuated but have returned. The size of the fire is unknown. Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under...
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Off-Deputy Not Hurt After Exchanging Gunfire With Suspect Near Auburn

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — An off-duty Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Auburn late Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office says, around 11:30 a.m., the deputy, who likely was in the area and heard the call regarding a disturbance come in over the radio, responded to the 12000 block of Griffin Way and made contact with a subject. Exactly why the situation escalated is unclear, but the sheriff’s office says the off-duty deputy and a subject ended up exchanging gunfire. The deputy was not hurt in the shooting; the subject was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. “I don’t know who shot [the suspect]. I don’t know how he got shot, but I probably heard seven or eight gunshots,” said Patrick Flaherty who witnessed the shooting. Several other people at the scene have also been detained, the sheriff’s office says. Both the Placer Sheriff and the Placer County District Attorney will be investigating the incident.
AUBURN, CA
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV
krcrtv.com

Chico car thief captured by police

CHICO, Calif. — Police have apprehended a chronic car thief that has been wreaking havoc on drivers in the Chico area. On May 23, detectives with the Chico Police Department observed a stolen pickup truck parked at a mobile home park in the area of north Esplanade. Detectives performed surveillance on the stolen vehicle and reportedly observed Chase Forcier, 32-years-old, within its vicinity.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#911#Violent Crime#Eastern Plumas Fire#Sierra Valley Fire#Arson#The Da Office
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire in west of Oroville

THERMALITO, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out north of the Oroville Airport, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, CAL FIRE said the forward progress was stopped as the flames were knocked down in less than 20 minutes of crews arriving. Firefighters...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest man following pipe-throwing incident

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police arrest man following a rock-throwing incident and assaulting an officer, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a man that was walking in and out of traffic in the area of Highway 273 and Alexander Avenue, throwing rocks at vehicles that were driving past.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested on drug related charges in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Two people in Anderson were arrested on drug charges on Tuesday, the Anderson Police Department said. Clarence Ashby, 53, and Renae Ashby, 51, were arrested after officers served a narcotic-related search warrant on the 2900 block of Oak Street. During the search, police located evidence of drug...
ANDERSON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Dead after Head-On Accident on Matthews Lane [Marysville, CA]

Rider Pronounced Dead after Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Woodruff Lane. The incident happened just north of Woodruff Lane. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the motorcycle rider was traveling south on Matthews near Woodruff. For reasons unknown, he veered into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Fire west of Orland destroys 2 homes, 14 outbuildings

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Two homes and 14 outbuildings were damaged or destroyed in the Edward Fire, which is burning west of Orland on Tuesday, officials say. The majority of the damage was along both sides of Road FF. The sheriff's office reduced the number of homes damaged or destroyed...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jail space reserved for woman listed as 'Chronic Offender'

REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County woman has been added to the Chronic Offender Accountability Program. This means jail space is designated for her due to frequent arrests. Amber Baldry was just added to the program. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said she has generated eight pending cases for repeat instances of vehicle theft and drug possession. Her current charges include attempted grand theft auto, possession of heroin and meth, and possession of burglary tools.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley man found dead in Lake Lahontan

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The death of a Fernley man found Saturday in Lake Lahontan is being investigated as suspicious, but details about what caused the death are not clear, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said. Jimmy Lane, 38, was found floating near Blackbird Point about 4:40 p.m....
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Student arrested at Doral Academy in Reno after school threat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Reno man suffers fatal injuries while climbing at Woodfords

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Reno man fell to his death last week while rock climbing in Woodfords Canyon, officials announced Tuesday. James Allen, 43, was climbing on Friday, May 20, when the tragic incident took place, said the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Douglas County

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Gardnerville. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 on Bently Parkway near Orchard Road. Investigators say the motorcycle rider went off the road and hit...
FOX40

1 killed in Birdcage Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting around the 6000 block of Birdcage Street in Citrus Heights on Monday night, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. According to CHPD, when they arrived on the scene they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the walkway of […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy