Man sets fire to unoccupied residence

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — An off-duty Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Auburn late Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office says, around 11:30 a.m., the deputy, who likely was in the area and heard the call regarding a disturbance come in over the radio, responded to the 12000 block of Griffin Way and made contact with a subject. Exactly why the situation escalated is unclear, but the sheriff’s office says the off-duty deputy and a subject ended up exchanging gunfire. The deputy was not hurt in the shooting; the subject was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. “I don’t know who shot [the suspect]. I don’t know how he got shot, but I probably heard seven or eight gunshots,” said Patrick Flaherty who witnessed the shooting. Several other people at the scene have also been detained, the sheriff’s office says. Both the Placer Sheriff and the Placer County District Attorney will be investigating the incident.

AUBURN, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO