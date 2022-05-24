ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

QC Boys High School Soccer: Assumptions shuts out Wahlert in 3-0 win

WQAD
 3 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Assumption is moving on following a 3-0...

www.wqad.com

kmaland.com

Iowa WR Jones enters transfer portal

(Iowa City) -- Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones has entered the transfer portal. Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Deerfield, Illinois native spent two seasons at Iowa after playing the first two years of his career at Buffalo. Jones has 39 catches for...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Bettendorf School Board responds to middle school safety concerns

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board responded Thursday night to concerns the middle school is "out of control." It comes less than 24 hours after Wednesday night's parent and staff work session at the Waterfront Convention Center, addressing alleged students fighting, skipping class and vandalizing school property. Parents...
BETTENDORF, IA
nbc15.com

Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation

Millions of people don’t get to make that choice for themselves if they use certain online genealogy kits without reading the fine print. Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Millions of people don’t get to make that choice...
MADISON, WI
KWQC

Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visited Scott County Wednesday to test the county’s voting machines ahead of this year’s elections. Pate emphasizes the importance of checking the voting machines across the state, ensuring Iowan voters working equipment and fair elections. “It’s just important...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
golfcourseindustry.com

Cherokee CC will soon be Wisconsin’s first TPC property

The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
MADISON, WI
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
KWQC

Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Iowa officials begin testing on Scott County voting equipment

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins conducted public tests Wednesday morning on election equipment in preparation for Iowa's June 7 primary election. "We just want to make sure they understand all the steps we go to to maintain the integrity...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

A whole new look at the 1,200-year-old canoe found in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a facility described as looking like the warehouse from Raiders of the Lost Ark, “except in the Wisconsin, there’s a vintage Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and lots of historic beer barrels,” images were captured that offer a whole new perspective on the 1,200-year-old canoe pulled from Lake Mendota last fall.

