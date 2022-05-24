QC Boys High School Soccer: Assumptions shuts out Wahlert in 3-0 win

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Six combined goals from Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Peyton Markham was more than enough in the win 10-0 win over Western Dubuque. Next for the Bulldogs is a game against Pleasant Valley with a trip to state on the line.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A former SOAR scholarship winner is celebrating more than one accomplishment after being chosen for the award by The Sedona Group and WQAD News 8. Abida Diasso was selected as one of the SOAR scholarship recipients in 2021. She attended United Township High School and...
(Iowa City) -- Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones has entered the transfer portal. Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Deerfield, Illinois native spent two seasons at Iowa after playing the first two years of his career at Buffalo. Jones has 39 catches for...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: News 8 is reporting on this incident due to the shooting that occurred at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. The Rock Island-Milan School District is no longer under lockdown after the district was placed on a "lock-in" status Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the district.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board responded Thursday night to concerns the middle school is "out of control." It comes less than 24 hours after Wednesday night's parent and staff work session at the Waterfront Convention Center, addressing alleged students fighting, skipping class and vandalizing school property. Parents...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf Middle School parents participated in a work session hosted by the school district Wednesday night, May 25 at the Waterfront Convention Center. It comes after parents and staff alleged behavior issues at the school, including vandalism, students skipping class and fighting. News 8 was among...
Millions of people don’t get to make that choice for themselves if they use certain online genealogy kits without reading the fine print. Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Millions of people don’t get to make that choice...
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine student is one of three high school seniors who are receiving a $5,000 SOAR scholarship from The Sedona Group and WQAD News 8 in 2022. Silas Hoffman, 17, has worked on many creations while growing up. "I just love to put my skills into...
CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton student is one of three high school seniors who are receiving a $5,000 SOAR scholarship from The Sedona Group and WQAD News 8 this year. Mason French, 17, stepped up for his family during a time when it was needed the most. His family...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All-day Wednesday, people across the nation had their eyes and ears glued to coverage of the Texas elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. In Texas, state and congressional leaders gave new details about the Robb Elementary School...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visited Scott County Wednesday to test the county’s voting machines ahead of this year’s elections. Pate emphasizes the importance of checking the voting machines across the state, ensuring Iowan voters working equipment and fair elections. “It’s just important...
The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, State Senator Roby Smith (R-Davenport) received $23,000 from Elite Casino Resorts political action committee before he introduced the amendment blocking a Cedar Rapids casino for two years. Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl has...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins conducted public tests Wednesday morning on election equipment in preparation for Iowa's June 7 primary election. "We just want to make sure they understand all the steps we go to to maintain the integrity...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a facility described as looking like the warehouse from Raiders of the Lost Ark, “except in the Wisconsin, there’s a vintage Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and lots of historic beer barrels,” images were captured that offer a whole new perspective on the 1,200-year-old canoe pulled from Lake Mendota last fall.
