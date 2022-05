MASON CITY, Iowa – The 201 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year is Char Lubbert. "The Community Kitchen is very proud to recognize Char who has been of huge help to us for many years,” says Molly Raulie, newly-elected President of The Kitchen Board of Directors. "We could not do what we have done for more than 40 years without our wonderful, dedicated volunteers. They provide 99% of the work effort required to prepare and serve the meals we provide each day.”

1 DAY AGO