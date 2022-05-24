COVID-19: El Centro, CA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 700,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 22, bringing the total count to more than 82.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 993,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 30.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 11.1% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The El Centro, CA metro area consists of just Imperial County. As of May 22, there were 37,008.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 El Centro residents, the highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,431.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the El Centro metro area, unemployment peaked at 30.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 16.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the El Centro, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,874 37,008.1 918 508.0 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,553 36,865.5 447 296.6 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 136,340 29,517.3 1,477 319.8 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,809 28,185.1 365 234.8 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 240,203 27,060.8 2,327 262.2 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,227,838 26,923.5 13,926 305.4 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,513,305 26,516.3 38,810 292.9 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 71,672 26,410.0 818 301.4 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 258,361 26,242.3 2,759 280.2 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 136,683 25,162.8 1,645 302.8 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 828,134 24,973.3 5,277 159.1 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 179,372 24,154.5 2,236 301.1 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 40,307 23,370.6 348 201.8 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 186,978 22,068.5 1,497 176.7 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 95,475 22,028.8 735 169.6 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 93,227 20,957.9 693 155.8 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 37,088 20,695.0 558 311.4 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 57,810 20,488.0 478 169.4 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 90,221 20,419.9 451 102.1 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 27,978 20,038.2 143 102.4 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 460,479 19,882.7 4,176 180.3 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 53,284 19,449.4 263 96.0 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 91,316 18,271.5 489 97.8 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 360,352 18,127.8 2,398 120.6 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 40,290 17,841.9 426 188.6 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 824,551 17,538.7 5,033 107.1

