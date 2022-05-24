ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 are affordable mirrorless reboots of its classic DSLRs

By Mark Wilson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gANRl_0fo9B4pq00

The Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 have finally arrived after weeks of leaks and rumors – and the two mirrorless cameras are the affordable all-rounders that amateur photographers have been waiting for. (Looking to jump to our early verdicts? Check out our hands-on Canon EOS R7 review and our hands-on Canon EOS R10 review ).

Unlike the rest of Canon’s EOS R series, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 have APS-C sensors, which are smaller than full-frame sensors. This means they gather about half as much light as cameras like the Canon EOS R6 . But the smaller sensors also bring advantages like lower price tags, smaller form factors, and a crop factor that’s often useful for wildlife photography.

Both cameras are, unofficially, the mirrorless successors to some of Canon's most popular DSLRs. The higher-end Canon EOS R7, which has a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, sits in between the Canon EOS 7D Mark II and mid-range Canon EOS 90D . Canon says the EOS R7 is its new flagship APS-C model and has been designed for sports and wildlife shooters.

But it's the Canon EOS R10 that will catch the eye of beginner or amateur photographers who've previously been priced out of the EOS R system. The EOS R10's size and specs, which include a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, mean it's more of a successor to the Canon EOS 80D or Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D (called the EOS 200D Mark II in Australia) from 2019. This means it's aimed at anyone who's looking to shoot smartphone-beating family or travel snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWAti_0fo9B4pq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyEIA_0fo9B4pq00

One of the biggest upgrades on the EOS R7 and EOS R10, compared to Canon's older DSLRs, are their autofocus powers. Both cameras include Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, the same autofocus system seen on pricier cameras like the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6. This brings benefits like AF coverage across the whole frame and subject-tracking smarts that let the cameras track humans, animals (dogs, cats, birds), and vehicles. For people and animals, the system will track faces and eyes, and can even find heads when neither of those are visible in the frame.

The two cameras also offer pretty rapid continuous shooting speeds of 15fps (when using the mechanical shutter), which is again useful for snapping moving subjects. Switch to the electronic shutter, and the EOS R7 offers slightly faster 30fps burst-shooting speeds than the EOS R10, which maxes out at 23fps.

Your hit-rate will be affected by the conditions and the lenses you're using, and the cameras' buffers are a slight bottleneck. At that maximum 15fps rate (with the mechanical shutter), the Canon EOS R7 can shoot raw images for just over three seconds in a single burst, while the EOS R10 is limited to just under two seconds. Still, both cameras can keep going for much longer when shooting JPEGs, and these are promising speeds – particularly for the entry-level EOS R10.

The EOS R7 brings several features that are lacking on the EOS R10. These include in-body image stabilization (IBIS), weather-proofing (to the same level as the EOS 90D), two UHS-II card slots (the R10 only has one), and that higher-resolution 32.5MP sensor, which is handy if you like to crop into your photos a lot when editing. The EOS R7 is also a stronger video tool, offering the ability to shoot uncropped 4K/60P video (this is cropped on the R10) and a headphone jack to go alongside its microphone input.

Naturally, these differences are reflected in the cameras' respective price tags. You can pre-order the Canon EOS R7, ahead of expected shipping in June, for $1,499 / £1,349 / AU$2,349 (body only) or $1,899 / £1,699 / AU$2,899 with its new RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, which has been announced alongside the cameras. This price tag makes it a potentially strong alternative to the similarly-priced Fujifilm X-T4.

The Canon EOS R10, meanwhile, is available to pre-order for $979 / £899 / AU$1,499 (body-only) or $1,379 / £1,249 / AU$2,049 with the RF-S 18-150mm kit lens, with shipping expected in July. For vloggers or those who simply want a smaller, wider kit lens, the EOS R10 is also available in a kit with the new RF-S 18-45mm f4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, which costs $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,649.

Analysis: The end of Canon's hobbyist DSLRs?

The Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 aren't all-new cameras, with the camera giant instead combining the sensors, body designs, and features seen on previous models to create some much-needed affordable options for its EOS R lineup.

Canon says "the new sensors do share some components with existing sensors, but have been redesigned with new micro-lenses and circuitry". This means the EOS R7 is likely based on the 32.5MP sensor we've seen on the Canon EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II, while the EOS R10's 24.2MP sensor will be similar to the one seen in the Canon EOS 80D and EOS M3.

This is common practice for Canon and both of its new cameras clearly benefit from the new Digic X processor, which unlocks those improvements to autofocus and burst-shooting speeds. But what's particularly interesting about them, other than the fact they're the first RF-mount cameras with APS-C sensors, is that they're the spiritual successors to some of Canon's classic DSLRs.

Canon's hobbyist-level DSLRs typically are typically refreshed every three years, and its last new models – the Canon EOS 90D and Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D – arrived back in 2019. Given the specs and pricing of the EOS R7 and EOS R10, it looks like those new cameras will take the torch from Canon's older DSLRs into a new mirrorless-only era.

What they won't necessarily do, though, is mark the end of Canon's EOS M series. That older mirrorless system, which is based around the EF-M mount rather than Canon's newer RF-mount, hasn't officially been discontinued, despite a lack of development in the past few years. And while the Canon EOS R7 and EOS M10 are aimed at a similar audience, the EOS M series will likely remain (for now) as smaller and even more affordable options for beginners.

Still, one thing's for certain – these two new mirrorless cameras show that Canon's focus is very much on its EOS R system, which is why it's now finally been opened up to non-professionals.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

A super-fast Tokina SZ 33mm f1.2 lens for Sony and Fujifilm mounts is coming soon!

Japanese lens manufacturer Tokina has just announced it is launching a 33mm f/1.2 fully manual prime lens for Sony E mount and Fujifilm X mount. Until recently, if you owned one of the best Fujifilm cameras, the only lenses you could buy were Fujifilm branded. Since the company decided to make its X-series mount available to third-party brands such as Tokina, the number of lenses available to Fujifilm users has massively increased. This announcement is also good news for Sony users as Tokina is known for making lenses that are more affordable than own-brand lenses but they still deliver excellent image quality.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Three Years With the ImpressiveCanon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM Lens

The Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM lens was one of the first made for the company's full frame mirrorless mount, and it put the photography world on notice by showing Canon was committing to a new standard of image quality in their RF lenses, a standard that has been upheld in many of their lenses released in the last few years. This great video review talks about the lens' performance and image quality after three years and almost 70,000 photos and if it is worth the premium price.
TechRadar

Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 with new RF lenses launched in India

Canon has launched its latest addition to the EOS R-series mirrorless cameras today. The new EOS R7 and the EOS R10 come with the company’s APS-C CMOS sensors, In-body Stabilization (In-body IS) and dual-SD card slots. This is the first time that the company is introducing the APS-C image sensors in the R-series mirrorless cameras.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Cameras#Canon Rebel#Canon Eos#Eos#Aps
DIY Photography

RED sues Nikon for infringement on video compression patent

High-end video camera brand RED is suing Nikon for illegally copying their video compression patent. Nikon introduced the system in their new firmware 2.0 update for the Z9 mirrorless camera. With the 2.0 update, the Z9 can capture 8.3K RAW video at up to 60 frames per second in Nikon’s new “N-RAW format” or up to 4.1K at 60 frames per second ProRes RAW HQ.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

CamFi has launched the CamFi 3 and 3 Plus for wireless tethered shooting with improved speed and 4G LTE support

CamFi has announced its newest devices, the CamFi 3 and CamFi 3 Plus. Both units look identical on the outside and a;sp appear to offer identical features, except for a couple. The CamFi 3 Plus offers a much wide range of compatibility, claiming to be compatible with over 500 different models of camera. It can also let you shoot tethered to a wide range of popular software including Lightroom and Capture One.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

DuoVox Mate Pro camera gives you true color night vision superpowers

Smartphones have been making magic with their cameras, capturing objects and recording memories with a snap of a finger. The hardware inside these pocket-friendly computers has become so sophisticated and their software so advanced that they can sometimes see things our naked eyes can’t, especially in the dark. Smartphones, however, are still limited by the laws of physics, which means they can only cram so much hardware inside their ultra-thin bodies. If you want even better image quality, you’ll want to pull out a dedicated digital camera, which has plenty of room for more specialized hardware, including ones that let you see in the dark far better than any night vision camera can, and in color, too!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechRadar

The most powerful laptops in 2022: the fastest, speediest notebooks in the world

If you are looking for the fastest, most powerful laptops to buy in 2022, you’ve come to the place. Whether you need a mobile workstation beast for your ultra-high resolution pictures, to edit 16K videos on the move or to crunch through some serious CFD calculations, we’ve put together the ultimate list of notebooks that will appeal to those looking for the speediest laptops regardless of weight, price and, ahem, size. Some of them are true luggables.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy M13 with Exynos 850 chipset goes official

After a long wait, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M13 smartphone. The device is only available in the European market as of now. Expectations are that it will be soon launched in the Indian market too. As for the design, it has a matte-type finish at the rear panel with a rectangular camera module at the top left corner.
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

Kipon launches super-fast IBELUX 40mm/f0.85 Mark III lens in seven different mounts

If you’re into ultra-fast, unordinary lenses, Kipon has something that might have you interested. The company has just announced IBELUX 40mm/f0.85 Mark III, the third generation of its fast prime lens for APS-C cameras. You can get it in seven different mounts, and Kipon also promises some improvements over the old models. So, let’s see what you can expect.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

WordPress reveals its most affordable website builder option yet

Building your dream website could soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update from WordPress. The website builder has launched a stripped-back platform that costs just $5 per month, offering WordPress managed hosting and unlimited site traffic for what it calls "a revolutionary price". WordPress Starter looks to...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Magix Movie Studio 2022 review

A good easy-to-use video editing package, Movie Studio has a lot to offer for a very reasonable price. The latest updates make it even better. Magix is a German company and the last time we took a look at their video editing software, Movie Studio was called Movie Edit Pro Premium.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy