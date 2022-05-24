COVID-19: How Cases in the Glens Falls, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 700,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 22, bringing the total count to more than 82.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 993,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 30.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 11.1% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Glens Falls, NY metro area consists of Warren County and Washington County. As of May 22, there were 22,296.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Glens Falls residents, 12.3% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,431.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Glens Falls metro area, Warren County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 22, there were 23,344.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Warren County, the most of any county in Glens Falls, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 21,203.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Glens Falls.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Glens Falls metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Glens Falls, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 per 100,000 residents 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,498,627 28,498.8 78,242 405.5 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 181,779 26,976.6 1,814 269.2 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 22,802 26,859.1 234 275.6 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 166,068 25,454.3 1,399 214.4 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 61,391 25,381.4 607 251.0 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 73,806 25,274.6 1,000 342.4 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 281,930 24,945.7 3,243 286.9 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 28,070 22,296.9 244 193.8 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 190,606 21,641.7 1,473 167.2 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 231,085 21,538.8 2,230 207.9 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 21,452 20,899.8 86 83.8 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 21,701 19,231.3 139 123.2 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 34,296 19,195.7 366 204.9

