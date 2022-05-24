COVID-19: How Cases in the Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 700,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 22, bringing the total count to more than 82.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 993,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 30.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 11.1% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI metro area consists of Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia County, and one other county. As of May 22, there were 26,436.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Grand Rapids residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,431.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Grand Rapids-Kentwood metro area, Ottawa County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 22, there were 26,808.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Ottawa County, the most of any county in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Montcalm County, there were 24,178.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Grand Rapids-Kentwood.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Grand Rapids-Kentwood metro area, unemployment peaked at 22.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 per 100,000 residents 13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 27,745 26,651.2 590 566.7 33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 39,689 26,507.6 478 319.2 40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 50,795 26,480.4 949 494.7 24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 280,863 26,436.9 2,712 255.3 12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 35,246 26,261.4 577 429.9 22420 Flint, MI 407,875 104,674 25,663.3 1,723 422.4 27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 40,679 25,643.0 560 353.0 19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,080,937 25,034.2 17,516 405.7 29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 135,688 24,816.2 1,614 295.2 33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,680 23,609.9 226 271.1 34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 40,665 23,465.5 639 368.7 28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 61,464 23,393.0 676 257.3 35660 Niles, MI 154,133 35,596 23,094.3 564 365.9 11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 83,922 22,867.0 517 140.9

