COVID-19: Green Bay, WI Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 700,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 22, bringing the total count to more than 82.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 993,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 30.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 11.1% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Green Bay, WI metro area consists of Brown County, Oconto County, and Kewaunee County. As of May 22, there were 32,454.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Green Bay residents, the 15th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,431.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Green Bay metro area, Brown County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 22, there were 32,958.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Brown County, the most of any county in Green Bay, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Kewaunee County, there were 29,195.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Green Bay.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Green Bay metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 per 100,000 residents 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 103,661 32,454.8 737 230.7 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 32,697 31,869.4 278 271.0 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 53,357 31,310.8 382 224.2 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 50,654 30,258.2 376 224.6 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 40,939 29,982.7 205 150.1 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 70,318 29,842.8 528 224.1 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 58,129 29,718.0 690 352.8 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 47,823 29,314.1 639 391.7 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 458,603 29,113.5 3,916 248.6 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 33,236 28,856.2 322 279.6 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 44,586 27,496.4 395 243.6 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 167,062 25,555.4 727 111.2

