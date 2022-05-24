ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge water and sewer improvement plans approved

By Luisa Wiewgorra
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZzlR_0fo9AIDO00

A plan for improvements of the wastewater treatment plant in Grand Ledge has been in the works for over a year.

Monday night, a final project plan was approved by the City Council. The plan includes an increase in water and sewer rates for Grand Ledge residents to pay for the work.

“For my family of five, they switched to a 30-day cycle and now we are paying on average, I would say, $130 for water and stewer,” said Grand Ledge resident Nate Chesher. “That’s steep.”

The total costs are almost $55 million for plant upgrades and improvements to the distribution system and water supply.

“The recommendation said that sewage would increase by a little over $40, and the water would increase by $19,” said Grand Ledge Resident Charles Hoffmeyer.

That’s an increase of almost $60 a month for the average user.

“I think we pay a lot for water right now…for not the best quality,” Chesher said. “I'm not the type to get super fired off and I’ll go with the flow, I guess, but that's going to be a hard pill to swallow.”

Most equipment at the plant is from 1975 and is aging.

On one hand, most residents agree that improvements need to happen.

“The water has always been very, very, very hard in Grand Ledge,” Chesher said. “You have to have a water softener in the city, or it ruins your appliances, and your laundry comes out terrible.”

On the other hand, they are hoping for other solutions.

“From what I've seen online and talking to my neighbors, everybody rolls their eyes at the cost of water in the city,” Chesher said. “I'd like to see Grand Ledge just tie into Board of Water and Light resources.”

City Manager Adam Smith said in a statement to Fox 47 that “the water and sewer rates are set with each fiscal year based on the actual operation costs of the public utility through a rate study in partnership with the Michigan Rural Water Association.”

This would include debt payments, which would entail the current project costs. However, during Monday night’s Council meeting, he said that he doesn’t believe we know what the actual costs are yet. According to Smith, it still depends on bids, interest rates, and possible funding from the state.

The final project plans for the sewer improvements are going to be submitted until June 1 and for water improvements until July 1.

The sewer improvement construction is planned to start in May 2023 and last until January 2026, while the water improvement construction is planned to start in January 2023 and last until January 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the week: May 25, 2022

With construction season in full tilt across Lansing, many residents have been wondering if (and when) crews will get around to repairing the streets on their blocks too. And perhaps nobody has complained more loudly than management at Colonial Townhouses Cooperative. Managers urged a City Council committee last week to...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Eastbound I-94 Ramp to West Avenue Closed Starting Tuesday

Workers install drainage systems at the I-94 and 127 interchange. MDOT photo. (May 26, 2022 4:46 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that major road repair projects, lane closures and road detours are expected to begin next week across the state. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include I-94 ramp work in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Ledge, MI
Government
K102.5

Will We See More Golf Carts and ORVs on City Streets in West Michigan?

Earlier this month the City of Allegan became the latest community to allow off road vehicles (ORVs) on city streets. In such a rural community as Allegan, this allows farmers, hunters, and ORV enthusiasts to come into town and park their vehicles while fueling up at gas stations, grabbing a bite to eat, or stocking up on supplies.
ALLEGAN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
The Grand Rapids Press

West Michigan manufacturer plans $9.9M expansion, up to 140 new jobs

HOLLAND, MI — A Holland manufacturing company has received a $2.3 million state grant as part of a $9.9 million expansion at the business that could add up to 140 new jobs. JR Automation, which was founded in 1980 and is based in Holland, has entered into a long-term lease at 40 East 64th St. in Holland. The company plans to invest $9.9 million in building renovations, machinery, equipment and rent. The expansion is expected to create 140 new jobs that pay $62,000 annually, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
HOLLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Casino breaks ground on new hotel, Aquadome

May 19, 2022, officials from the Gun Lake Casino and Resort, owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, brought together representatives from the tribe, project architect HBG Design, and Clark Construction Co. to officially announce the groundbreaking of their $300 million expansion along the west side of the existing casino and restaurants.
US 103.1

Meijer Issues Statement After Tech Issues Lead To Duplicate Charges

Meijer has issued a statement after hundreds of customers at stores across the Midwest were double charged over the weekend. Software issues caused some Meijer customers who paid for groceries or gas with credit or debit cards to be charged twice or in some cases multiple times. Customers were unable to use WIC or Bridge cards over the weekend (5/22-5/23) and were not able to purchase gift cards because of the technical snafu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Treatment#Water Supply#Water Quality#Water Right#Urban Construction#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Detroit Free Press

5 Michigan GOP candidates for governor disqualified from ballot after board deadlocks

LANSING – A state elections panel on Thursday deadlocked 2-2 on whether five Republican candidates for governor should be barred from the August primary ballot because they each submitted too many fraudulent signatures, and an official said the effect of the vote is to disqualify the candidates. The two Republican members — Chairman Norman Shinkle and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy