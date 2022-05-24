Schuylerville holds off Catskill, moves on to final
ALTAMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schuylerville held off a furious Catskill rally to win the Class B quarterfinal Monday night at Dutchmen Field 9-7.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The No. 4 seed Black Horses advance to the championship, where they’ll play the No. 3 seed Ichabod Crane. The title game is Wednesday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
More Sports News
- Álvarez, Golovkin set third rivalry bout for September
- Hammon has Aces off to sizzling start on offense
- For Panthers, regular season success didn’t lead to Cup run
- Hard travel for Norris and the temptation of Saudi league
- NFL scouting combine remains in Indianapolis for 2023-24
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0