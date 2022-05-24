ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Saratoga, Shaker advance to AA sectional title series

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gaEC_0fo9828Y00

Amsterdam, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Shaker baseball team was the only higher seed to win its quarterfinal matchup, making the fourth-seeded Blue Bison the favorite in Monday’s AA sectional semifinals at Shuttleworth Park.

Starting pitcher Andrew Dongelewic showed that they weren’t just the favorite on paper. The senior pitched a complete game shutout, tossing 11 strikeouts in the process, as Shaker defeated eight seed Columbia 2-0.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Blue Devils’ starter Jacob Skarlis was no slouch as he fanned 11 batters himself, but Sam Case’s RBI single down the right field line in the third ended up being the decisive run for Shaker in the win.

“I knew from the start that I needed to locate my fastball, locate my off-speed, if I get all that, with my guys behind me and all my pitches and how they move, I knew I had the win,” Dongelewic said.

The Blue Bison got the winner of the earlier game between six seed Shenendehowa and seven seed Shaker. Those two were scoreless in the third when Alex Sandburg sent a solo shot over the wall in left to put the Plainsmen on top 1-0.

UAlbany’s Pascale named Inside Lacrosse All-American

Nate Rodriguez evened things up for the Blue Streaks in the fifth. His RBI double to the gap in left center tied the game at one, then Toga broke things open in the sixth.

After already piling on a few to build a 4-1 lead, Noah Joly put the nail in the coffin for Saratoga with a three run homer to give the Streaks a 7-1 lead. They wouldn’t look back from there on their way to the AA sectional championship series.

“I didn’t even watch it off the bat,” Joly said. “I just hit it, it felt good and I started running and it got out. I’m just happy with it, it kind of put the game away so what can I say?”

Shaker cruises into Class A semifinals

“We’re very confident we can take it home, we just got to stay hot,” Joly said. “We’ve been hot the past few games we just got to stay there.”

Game one of the three game AA sectional championship series starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joe Bruno Stadium.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amsterdam, NY
Sports
City
Amsterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga survives marathon game one with Shaker

Section 2 baseball is trying something new this year in the Class AA tournament. Instead of a single-elimination format the entire way through, the championship game is now a best-of-three series. There was enough action in game one between Shaker and Saratoga to spread out over three games.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Joe Bruno#Stanley Cup#Saratoga#Aa#Columbia#The Blue Bison#Ualbany
NEWS10 ABC

Where to find your closest farmers’ market

It's farmers' market season in the North Country. To ring in the season of local produce, meats, dairy and more, Adirondack Harvest has released a master schedule of area markets - just as some of them start off their seasons.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: A new home for Lake George history

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the community of Lake George came out smiling. A new building erected at the top of Battlefield Park along Fort George Road was unveiled, and will serve dual purposes - as both a visitors center, and a museum of some of the history of the park, and the lake.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy