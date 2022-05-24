ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits 10th inning walk-off Grand Slam

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam during Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 10th inning at Busch Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt continued his run as one of the hottest hitters in baseball with a walk-off Grand Slam against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Goldschmidt, 34, was in jeopardy of seeing his 14-game hit streak end when he started the game with three consecutive strikeouts followed by a groundout. But on a 1-2 count in the bottom of the tenth, Goldschmidt belted a ball over the fence in left field to give the Cardinals the win.

The home run was Goldschmidt's fifth in his last 10 games. It also brought his RBI total to 22 over his last 12 games, the most for any Cardinals player over a 12-game span since 2004.

The six-time All-Star is now batting .338 on the year with seven home runs and is second in the NL in RBIs with 33.

The Cardinals have now won four straight and improved to 24-18 with the win.

