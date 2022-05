FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Approximately $6,500 worth of catalytic converters and about $4-5,000 worth of copper optic scrap cable were stolen out of a secured building. The Otter Tail county Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary from an individual stating that someone had broken into their building in Newton Township east of New York Mills. They stated it either happened late sometime Saturday, May 21st or early in the morning of Sunday, May 22nd.

