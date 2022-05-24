ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle Yeoh is the 'queen of Hong Kong's male-dominated action cinema,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' author says

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyCE9_0fo97RPV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn9Bp_0fo97RPV00
Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

A24

  • Michelle Yeoh was named in Time Magazine's Top 100 influential people of 2022, released on Monday.
  • Yeoh's decades-long career consists of roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
  • "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan hailed the 59-year-old Malaysian actress in a tribute.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh is achieving "the impossible again and again," Kevin Kwan, the author of "Crazy Rich Asians," wrote in the actress's Time 100 tribute .

The 59-year-old Malaysian actress was named in Time Magazine's Top 100 influential people of 2022 , which was released on Monday. Yeoh's decades-long acting career consists of roles in the Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), the critically acclaimed "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000), and the iconic rom-com "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018).

In a profile about Yeoh for Time Magazine, Kwan recalled her achievements throughout her time in the entertainment industry.

"An aristocratic Malaysian beauty becoming the queen of Hong Kong's male-dominated action cinema? Michelle Yeoh did it," Kwan wrote. "Subverting stereotypes in a Bond movie and breaking into the global consciousness with an Oscar-winning kung fu epic? Michelle Yeoh did it."

"Leading the first Hollywood film with an all-Asian cast in 25 years to become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in over a decade? Yes, Michelle Yeoh did it," he continued.

Kwan also mentioned Yeoh's role as Eleanor Sung-Young in the film adaptation of his book, "Crazy Rich Asians," saying audiences were "delighted in watching her turn a would-be villain into a sympathetic portrait of maternal strength and sacrifice in Crazy Rich Asians."

Yeoh most recently captivated audiences with her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," which Vanity Fair has pointed to as a potential Oscar nominee. Variety also predicted Yeoh could earn her first Oscar nomination.

She plays Evelyn Wang, an exhausted Chinese immigrant who owns a struggling laundromat with her husband, whose unassuming trip to her business' IRS audit turns into a bizarre, whirlwind adventure spanning the multiverse.

In an interview with GQ last month, the actress reflected on bringing Evelyn to life on the silver screen — a role that she says gave her the "opportunity" to show people what she's "capable of."

"When I read the script, I thought, 'This is something,'" Yeoh said in the GQ interview , before pausing as she began to tear up. "This is something I've been waiting for for a long time that's going to give me the opportunity to show my fans, my family, my audience what I'm capable of."

"To be funny. To be real. To be sad," she continued. "Finally, somebody understood that I can do all these things."

In the Time 100 tribute, Kwan said Yeoh "truly blows our minds" in the trippy action-adventure, as she has done time and time again in her previous films.

"Without vanity, without fuss, Michelle Yeoh astonishes us with her honesty, humor, and grace, and we realize we will never get enough of her achieving the impossible," Kwan wrote.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crazy Rich Asians#Hong Kong#Cinema#Vanity#Time Magazine#Malaysian#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

417K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy