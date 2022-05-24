ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

School voucher bill not passing this session

By Jason Takhtadjian
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa lawmakers are a step closer to having the extended legislative session end.

House Speaker Pat Grassley confirmed the governor’s request for a school voucher bill won’t happen this session.

Governor Reynolds has been soliciting support from House Republicans for weeks but Grassley sad there are not enough votes in support of the plan.

It calls for up to 10,000 taxpayer-funded scholarships for students to attend the private school of their choice.

We talked with Lawton-Bronson Superintendent Chad Shook about the news. He said he was relieved to find out the school voucher proposal is dead for another year.

“We’re seeing lots of prices we’ve never seen before, we’re struggling to budget for next year already, and to think that money would somehow be stiffened away from public schools and given to private schools. That’s a very intimidating thought,” said Shook.

The Republican-led House and Senate still have time to reach a final agreement on a budget for the coming year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

