Photo: Northpoint’s Josh Fisher comes home with a run in Wednesday’s 12-5 victory over Grace Christian Academy. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) The Northpoint Christian School baseball Trojans, needing to win two games Wednesday to reach the TSSAA Division II-A state championship, fought through an extra-inning game, a rain delay, followed by another delay on the “expectation” of rain that became an actual rain delay, to accomplish that. Their reward is a third state championship appearance Thursday, but the challenge again is to win twice to hoist the trophy. In all, Northpoint spent more than 12 hours battling on the baseball field to reach the final round.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO