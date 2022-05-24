Data: Michigan Sees Decrease In Evictions In 2021, But Many Residents Still Struggle To Find Homes

(CBS DETROIT) — Eviction rates across Michigan continue to decrease, but tenants are still seeing trouble.

According to Michigan Courts data, the state saw a 13% eviction rate in 2021, which is a 7% decrease from the previous year.

However, many are still without a home.

Officials say since August 2020, almost 23,000 new eviction cases have been filed in 36th District Court, including 17,900 cases filed in 2020. That averages to about 1,500 new cases filed monthly, according to a report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions.

