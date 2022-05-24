It’s A Bird… A Thunderbird! Air Force Thunderbirds Help Celebrate Graduation Week

By Danielle Chavira

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Be prepared to see the Air Force Thunderbirds overhead across parts of Colorado this week. On Monday, they started practice runs ahead of graduation ceremonies later this week.

The F-16s will also celebrate Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Erin Jackson on Tuesday. While the Air Force Academy graduation parade is also on Tuesday, the actual ceremony will be on Wednesday. That’s when the Thunderbirds will fly overhead as per tradition once the graduate toss their caps in the air.

“Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and guidance from personnel on base,” the Thunderbirds stated on social media.

The graduation ceremony can be watched on livestream .