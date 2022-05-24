ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

It's A Bird… A Thunderbird! Air Force Thunderbirds Help Celebrate Graduation Week

By Danielle Chavira

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Be prepared to see the Air Force Thunderbirds overhead across parts of Colorado this week. On Monday, they started practice runs ahead of graduation ceremonies later this week.

Spaced 8 feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy on April 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The F-16s will also celebrate Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Erin Jackson on Tuesday. While the Air Force Academy graduation parade is also on Tuesday, the actual ceremony will be on Wednesday. That's when the Thunderbirds will fly overhead as per tradition once the graduate toss their caps in the air.

"Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and guidance from personnel on base," the Thunderbirds stated on social media.

The graduation ceremony can be watched on livestream .

CBS Denver

History Colorado Opens Museums To Children & Teens For Free

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Saturday, May 28th, all History Colorado museums will be free for children and youth age 18 and younger. This is a policy change, so there is no expiration date on it. (credit History Colorado) “There really is power in kids being connected to the history of where they’re from. It’s a building block of a strong identity, and then it also helps us build a future of an informed citizenry,” said Dawn DiPrince, Executive Director of History Colorado. History Colorado maintains 7 museums across Colorado: At Denver’s History Colorado Center:  kids can participate in a “Lego Scavenger Hunt,” starting Memorial...
CBS Denver

Colorado Vigil For Uvalde Comes As Vigilance Increases

DENVER (CBS4) – While Robb Elementary School is more than 900 miles away from Denver, that community’s pain is being felt in this community. On Thursday, several people gathered in front of the Colorado State Capitol for a vigil honoring the lives of those killed in the Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday. The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. (credit: CBS) “I’m here because I’m sick and tired of monsters going into schools, and shooting innocent children,” said Madison Christen, who attended the vigil and is studying to be a teacher. The Colorado community is all too familiar with this type of...
DENVER, CO
