Detroit, MI

Michigan Gas Prices Increase 19 Cents Ahead Of Memorial Day

 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices are seeing an increase ahead of Memorial Day.

According to AAA , the average gas price has risen 19 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state sits at $4.56 as of Monday.

The average was $3.93 last month and $2.92 this time last year.

AAA says the most expensive gas price in Southeast Michigan is in Oakland County.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

