Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Homers in fourth straight game

The Cubs reinstated Hoerner (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner's return to the 26-man active roster comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the expectation was that he would require a brief minor-league rehab assignment before being activated after he had been sidelined for the past two weeks with a right ankle sprain. The Cubs evidently felt encouraged enough by how Hoerner looked in a full workout earlier this week to activate him, but the 25-year-old may have to settle for a utility role now that he's ostensibly healthy again. Hoerner will be on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Reds, as the hot-hitting Christopher Morel gets a look at second base while the defensive-minded Andrelton Simmons mans shortstop.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO