Chicago, IL

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Homers in fourth straight game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds. That's now four straight games with home...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night. Schwindel has three homers in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera scratched Tuesday for Royals, Ryan O'Hearn added

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera has been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rivera was previously lined up to play third base and bat eighth. Ryan O'Hearn has been added to the lineup to be the No. 7 hitter and Bobby Witt Jr. is on the hot corner for the Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Comes back from IL

The Cubs reinstated Hoerner (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner's return to the 26-man active roster comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the expectation was that he would require a brief minor-league rehab assignment before being activated after he had been sidelined for the past two weeks with a right ankle sprain. The Cubs evidently felt encouraged enough by how Hoerner looked in a full workout earlier this week to activate him, but the 25-year-old may have to settle for a utility role now that he's ostensibly healthy again. Hoerner will be on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Reds, as the hot-hitting Christopher Morel gets a look at second base while the defensive-minded Andrelton Simmons mans shortstop.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Remains on bench

Villar isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds. Villar has gone 5-for-18 with a homer, two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last four games, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Christopher Morel will start at the keystone and lead off.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: On bench Wednesday

Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Even with right-hander Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs, the lefty-hitting Moran will find himself on the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Moran should still play against right-handed pitching more often than not until Jonathan India (hamstring) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Patrick Wisdom
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not starting Tuesday

Farmer (general soreness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Farmer will take a seat for the second game in a row due to the injury, which is believed to be a minor concern. Matt Reynolds will replace Farmer at shortstop Tuesday and bat ninth for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs first homer

Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits sixth home run

Contreras went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Reds. The Cubs lost 20-5, and Contreras was replaced by P.J. Higgins in the eighth inning of the blowout, but he was still able to do a little damage. The Chicago backstop is up to six home runs on the season, with half of those coming in his past 12 games. Contreras also has a solid .869 OPS, as he's been a good fantasy contributor despite some of Chicago's struggles as a team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Tommy La Stella: Not in Wednesday's lineup

La Stella isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. La Stella went 3-for-8 with a homer, four RBI and two runs over the last two games, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Thomas Szapucki on the mound Wednesday. Thairo Estrada will take over at the keystone and bat fifth Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Goes deep in lopsided loss

Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Reds. Happ had a nice game but it was overshadowed by the Reds rolling to a 20-5 victory. The outfielder is still playing well lately, as he's blasted three home runs over his past nine games to get to five long balls for the season. It looks like the power is finally coming around for Happ, who blasted 25 home runs last season, so his fantasy value could trend upward in a hurry if he stays hot.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed back to Jacksonville

Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Swats 11th homer

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a 7-6, extra-innings victory versus the Orioles on Tuesday. Rizzo kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to right field in the first inning. The long ball was just his second in May after he went deep nine times in April. Rizzo has struggled this month, slashing .189/.307/.351 with 13 runs, five RBI and a stolen base across 21 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

