PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg is using grant money to give locals free access to recreation programs. Wood County Recreation Commission received almost $16,000 worth of grant money, which they’ll use as scholarships to get people into recreation programs. It’s meant for people who can’t afford to pay for the programs themselves. For example, during the summer, there’s a $35 tennis program that you can get into for free if you use the funds.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO