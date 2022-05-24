Nubbe, Koetje Named C2BL Track Athletes of the Year

Rainier's Jeremiah Nubbe uncorks a throw in the boys discus at the Central 2B League championships in Rainier on Friday. May 13.

Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe and Morton-White Pass’ Jordan Koetje were named the Central 2B League’s Athletes of the Year for the spring track and field season in a vote by the league’s coaches.

Nubbe and Koetje headline the local athletes competing in the 2B state track and field championships, starting Thursday at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

Nubbe, on the boys side, has the best discus and shot put marks in the 2B ranks. His 207-foot, 4-inch discus toss is currently the second-best mark in the country, behind only Brett Schwartz of Kansas (210-7). He had the best discus toss in the C2BL this season by over 70 feet, and his best shot put mark of the season — 55-8 — is the best C2BL mark by just shy of 10 feet and the best 2B toss in the state by almost 9 feet.

Nubbe, a senior, also has the second-best javelin toss in the state (170-4), behind only Toledo’s Carson Olmstead (173-7).

Koetje, meanwhile, has the best 100-meter time in the 2B ranks at 12.70 seconds. She also took first in the 100, the 200 and the 300 hurdles at the C2BL and District 1/4 championships and ran a leg of the 4x100 relay team that took second at both the C2BL and District 1/4 meets.

Here are the complete C2BL All-League lists.

Boys Track and Field

First Team: Jordan Stout, Adna; Jay Peonio, Kalama; Lucas Dahl, Napavine; Dylan Davis, Rainier; Thomas Ronne, Rainier; Carson Olmstead, Toledo; Conner Olmstead, Toledo; Treyton Mary, Toledo; Zack Smith, Toledo; Landon Nielsen, Wahkiakum.

Second Team: Tristan Ridley, Adna; Max Cox, Kalama; Asher Sympson, MWP; Matt Cooper, MWP; Riley Carter, Onalaska; Chase Mac Farland, Rainier; Harbor Lees, Rainier; Ryan Doidge, Rainier; Hudson Holzhauer, Stevenson; Kasey Ditlefsen; Stevenson; Tucker Wyninger, Stevenson; Chase Lynn, Toutle Lake; Chase Trodahl, Winlock.

Honorable Mention: Chase Leigh, Kalama; Hunter Brackett, MWP; Evan Kunkel, Napavine; Mario Lara, Napavine; Kole Taylor, Onalaska; Joshhill Tilton, Toledo; Collin Regalado, Winlock; Isaac Ramirez, Winlock.

Girls Track and Field

First Team: Faith Wellander, Adna; Ayricka Hughes, MWP; Keira O’Neill, Napavine; Melissa Reiman, Onalaska; Autumn Kenney, Rainier; Selena Niemi, Rainier; Olivia Fauth, Stevenson; Ramy Nielson, Stevenson; Sydney Cole, Stevenson; Reigha Niemeyer, Wahkiakum; Addison Hall, Winlock.

Second Team: Lillian Wellander, Adna; Meili Wolf, Adna; Alena Ross, Kalama; Kailey Shipley, Kalama; Acacia Murphy, Rainier; Faith Boesch, Rainier; Isabella Holmes, Rainier; Eva Battistoni, Stevenson; Lyndzie Filla, Toledo.

Honorable Mention: Lillian Boyd, Adna; Reagan Naillon, Adna; Bethany Lozier, Kalama; Marin Ripp, Kalama; Miranda Sparks, MWP; Ella Marvin, Rainier; Alaska Jones, Stevenson; Jasmine Kemmerer, Toledo; Karley Harris, Toledo; Layni Brandhorst, Toutle Lake.