ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - A paramedic was killed when part of a machine fell on her as she was working at a Club Fitness in St. Charles Tuesday morning. Another gym member found Dolores “Dolo” Boschert dead underneath some weights at the gym on Bass Pro Drive around 2:50 a.m. Detectives said she was squatting on a Smith Machine when her legs gave out and pinned her under the barbell 30 minutes prior to her being found There was nobody else at the gym when the accident occurred.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO