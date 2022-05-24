ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Entertaining Trade for Doc Rivers?

By Julian Lee
 3 days ago

There were recent reports that the Lakers had narrowed down their coaching search to three candidates, though Marc Stein of Substack hears that the list of people under consideration is wider than what’s being circulated.

Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson are the three coaches that were considered to be finalists.

Latest on Doc Rivers

During Daryl Morey’s end-of-season press conference , he indicated that Rivers will be back with the Sixers next season. And while nothing new has come from the Sixers organization, longtime NBA Journalist Gery Woelfel is among those hearing that Rivers could be traded to the Lakers.

Rivers has three years and $24 million remaining on his contract. Mike D’Antoni, who coached James Harden in Houston, is a candidate to lead the Sixers’ bench should the team trade Rivers to Los Angeles.

