Miami, FL

Notre Dame Baseball Ends Regular Season with Series Loss to Miami

By Billy Gorman
onefootdown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team ended their regular season over the weekend with a trip to the Miami Hurricanes. Miami was able to hold on to win two of three games in the series. Notre Dame ends their regular season in second place in the ACC Atlantic division and...

onefootdown.com

The Triple Option: Common sense for Notre Dame VS Navy

It’s a true triple option for the start of a holiday weekend. Here’s the top Notre Dame news of the day. For me, there is very little that makes sense about the continued football series between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen, but every once in a while a small bone gets thrown our way. Rather than waste precious college football time, ESPN/ABC (the new rights holder for Notre Dame VS Navy in the even years) has made the 2022 game a noon kickoff in Baltimore. Get in, get out, and be done with it — because no one outside of the program is going to care.
onefootdown.com

Could Notre Dame win the SEC and the other Power 5 conferences?

Now that we know that the ACC had their most profitable season with Notre Dame playing in their conference, despite being smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic. We can now confirm the financials are not in question (as if they ever were for Irish fans). The question we ask now is - Could Notre Dame compete and win in the Power 5 conferences year in and year out? We will operate under the assumption that Freeman will at least stand on par with what Kelly was able to do as Head Coach. I will also take into consideration the effort that he has given on the recruiting trail (not similar to other coaches) and the fact that so far there has been drastic improvement in that area. Regarding other teams, we will be thinking of them as they are built now. That includes current coaches, recruits, transfers, etc.
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football - 1953 Season

Happy Thursday! Here we are at week five in my series of “unclaimed” Notre Dame Fighting Irish football national championships, and this week I’m looking at the 1953 season, in particular Notre Dame’s game against Penn. The following excerpt is from the 1953 Notre Dame Football Review, and was written by Bill Noonan.
