WWE

Stu Grayson Taking Indy Bookings Following AEW Exit

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStu Grayson is now a free agent following his AEW contract expiring, and he’s announced that he is taking indy bookings. Grayson posted to social media...

Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
WWE Held Staff Meeting Today, Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence Discussed

PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.
WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:. * Bron Breakker vs....
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, The Bella Twins Attend The Gracies Gala, Vox Examines Masculine Gender Norms Through WWE

– PWInsider reports that the match between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins attended The Gracies Gala last night and celebrated the work of women in the entertainment industry. Stephanie McMahon also received the Gracie Award for Best Online Sports Producer for the documentary, HEAVEN. You can see a photo of the Bella Twins at the event below:
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped a couple of matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:. * Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth. * Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati.
Wardlow Says He Owes MJF At Least 10 Powerbombs, Reveals Goals For Rest Of 2022

Wardlow is feeling the pain due to his feud with MJF, but he plans to pay his rival back with a double digit’s worth of powerbombs. The AEW star spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview ahead of his steel cage match with Shawn Spears on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which he must win if he wants to face MJF at Double or Nothing. You can check out some highlights below:
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 05.26.22

Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa. -Tozawa lands a punch but hurts his hand. He climbs on the back of Azeez but gets shrugged off. A few dropkicks have no effect. He opts to head up top but gets caught and tossed off across the ring. Azeez works the back and then hits a belly to back suplex for two. Azeez works a submission for a bit and then tries a slam, but Tozawa squirms out. He dropkicks the knees to get Azeez to his knees. He lands some strikes and hits a head kick for one as Azeez kicks out with ease. Missile dropkick next and back to the strikes as he tries to chop Azeez down. Chokeslam is countered by Tozawa into a rana for two as the crowd was buying that fall. Azeez has had enough and finishes with the swinging Rock Bottom for the pin at 4:22.
Four Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV as the company continues on its road to Slammiversary:. * Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO. * Savannah Evans vs....
AEW & Diadora Team Up For Shoes To Celebrate Pride Month

AEW and Diadora are partnering for a new pair of AEW-branded shoes to celebrate Pride Month. The companies have teamed up for a special pair for Diadora N9002 with Pride coloring and an AEW logo on the backs, which is now available for $120.00. The shoe release was led by...
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 9 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru. * BOSJ A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi def. Alex Zayne. * BOSJ A Block:...
Pantoja’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 2022 Night Seven Review

Pantoja’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 2022 Night Seven Review. May 24th, 2022 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,215. Yes! We have arrived at the stage of the tournament where the entire show is dedicated to it and not just half. It is tougher to get through these on a busy day because they’re longer but they ultimately feel like a real event and are usually better all-around.
Lana Says She’s Become a ‘Crypto Millionaire’

– Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, noted on Twitter today that she’s now a real estate mogul and a crypto millionaire. You can read her comments that she tweeted below:. “Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire....
First Match Announced For NJPW Strong Ignition

NJPW has announced the first bout for next month’s NJPW Strong Ignition. The company announced on Tuesday that Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuya Uemura will team up to face Jay White and Hikuleo at the June 19th show in Los Angeles. The announcement reads:. Tanahashi, Jay White in huge tag...
