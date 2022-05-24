ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Seaman baseball looks to add to rich program history

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Seaman baseball has been in the state baseball tournament for 18 straight seasons. The Vikings are the top ranked team in this year’s 5A state tournament.

This years group is hoping to add their chapter to an already lengthy book of Seaman baseball history.

The tradition is rich. Winning is not optional.

“At Seaman baseball that’s what’s expected,” Seaman head baseball coach Trent Oliva said.

“It’s an expectation here and that’s kind of the shoes you have to fill,” Seaman senior Maclane Finley said.

It’s a tradition that doesn’t even need to be talked about to be understood.

“I came in here and I was thinking ‘Hey, we got to win games.,'” Seaman junior Bryson Vawter said. “That’s what this program’s about.”

“They know the expectations coming in,” Oliva said. “They know what level they’re going to have to play with when they come in.”

In search of their 10th state title, the Vikings run out a tight-knit group.

“We’ve all played together growing up,” Finley said. “Ever since we were little we all have either been on the same team or been playing against each other. We’ve just always been around each other.”

“We always try and find someone to play for,” Vawter said. “Obviously we want to play for each other. It’s never an ‘I’ thing for us.”

Trent Oliva is in just his second year as the head coach at Seaman. In 22 years prior Steve Bushnell built something special. Those teams set the bar high, but as coaches and players change one thing stays the same.

“Faces change but expectations don’t,” Oliva said.

Seaman plays St. Thomas Aquinas at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26. For a full schedule of quarterfinal matches for area teams in soccer, baseball and softball click here.

