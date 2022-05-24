ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers 'Carry The Load' in honor of Memorial Day

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
As Memorial Day draws near many are reminded of those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Volunteers and organizers took to the streets starting in Council Bluffs and then into Omaha carrying flags as well as the gear of those who've died while serving their country.

Carry the Load is a nationwide organization created to spread awareness of the importance of Memorial Day.

Relay teams walk across the country spreading awareness while wearing the gear of fallen service members.

The group in the Omaha area may have been small in numbers, but the message they wanted to spread was anything but.

"I'm hoping people see these flags and see what we’re doing," said Cody Bandars, ambassador for Carry the Load.

Volunteers geared up with the gear of someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

Volunteers walked from a fire station in Council Bluffs to Memorial Park. They walked for service members near and far.

"It’s emotional," said volunteer Krista Sevining. "It’s really a heartfelt thing of just knowing the purpose of why we’re doing this."

Volunteer walkers with Carry The Load log 20,000 miles annually between five relay teams.

Omaha, NE
