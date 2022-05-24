Sanderson hires NC State assistant Roy Roberson as new boys basketball head coach

Virginia Tech received some surprising news at least to fans and the media as 2022 DL signee Rashaud Pernell announced that he has decommitted from the Hokies on Twitter. Pernell was a 2022 signee with Virginia Tech out of Richmond powerhouse Highland Springs HS and was expected to enroll this summer in Blacksburg. The move means that Pernell will never arrive in Blacksburg with it being unclear where his next destination may be given the timing of this move. He has signed a NLI with Virginia Tech though given this news, you would assume that he will be released from it to explore other options.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO