Sanderson hires NC State assistant Roy Roberson as new boys basketball head coach

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Whenever two North Carolina high school soccer teams play a full 110 minutes, it almost always means penalty kicks are on the way. But that wasn’t the case on Thursday when No. 23 Cardinal Gibbons visited No. 3 Chapel Hill. Instead, soccer’s version of a walk-off, buzzer-beater, or whatever you want to call it was on full display for everyone to see, as rare as it is. The Crusaders’ Katie Jurgens scored the game-winning goal with no time remaining on the clock in the second of two five-minute golden goal periods, as Gibbons topped Chapel Hill 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoffs.
