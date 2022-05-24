ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Sanderson hires NC State assistant Roy Roberson as new boys basketball head coach

By Kyle Morton, HighSchoolOT producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — The Sanderson Spartans introduced NC State assistant men's basketball coach Roy Roberson as the new head coach of the boys' basketball program. Roberson has been an assistant on the staff...

www.highschoolot.com

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL News

Early game times, networks set for UNC, Duke, NC State

Early game times and networks have been released for the first three ACC football games of the season, including matchups for all three Triangle ACC teams against out-of-conference in-state opponents. UNC will open the 2022 season at home against Florida A&M in what has been come to be known as...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Girls Soccer: Cardinal Gibbons scores in final second of OT to eliminate Chapel Hill, 2-1

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Whenever two North Carolina high school soccer teams play a full 110 minutes, it almost always means penalty kicks are on the way. But that wasn’t the case on Thursday when No. 23 Cardinal Gibbons visited No. 3 Chapel Hill. Instead, soccer’s version of a walk-off, buzzer-beater, or whatever you want to call it was on full display for everyone to see, as rare as it is. The Crusaders’ Katie Jurgens scored the game-winning goal with no time remaining on the clock in the second of two five-minute golden goal periods, as Gibbons topped Chapel Hill 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoffs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

NC State reaches out to junior Mayar Wol

GREENSBORO — Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep junior combo forward Mayar Wol took advantage of the two evaluation periods and is up to 11 offers. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Rutgers and St. John’s have offered the skilled 6-foot-8, 190-pounder from Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Home area NC State has also started the process.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynchburg, VA
College Basketball
Lynchburg, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia College Basketball
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Matthew Mayer down to four finalists

Standout Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer narrowed his recruitment to four programs. Is the UNC basketball program still in the mix?. After withdrawing from the NBA Draft on May 21, we knew that it wouldn’t take long for Matthew Mayer’s recruitment to heat up. Mayer, a standout transfer from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt to Take On NC State in ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinals

Pitt, seeded at No. 11 out of 12 teams in the ACC Baseball Tournament, defeated both No. 7 Georgia Tech on Tuesday and No. 2 Louisville on Wednesday to make it out of their pool and into the semifinals. Now their opponent is set, in another low seed, No. 10...
RALEIGH, NC
techlunchpail.com

2022 DL Signee Rashaud Pernell Decommits From Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech received some surprising news at least to fans and the media as 2022 DL signee Rashaud Pernell announced that he has decommitted from the Hokies on Twitter. Pernell was a 2022 signee with Virginia Tech out of Richmond powerhouse Highland Springs HS and was expected to enroll this summer in Blacksburg. The move means that Pernell will never arrive in Blacksburg with it being unclear where his next destination may be given the timing of this move. He has signed a NLI with Virginia Tech though given this news, you would assume that he will be released from it to explore other options.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Nc State#Coaching#Glass High#Lynchburg College#Spartans
backingthepack.com

Kevin Keatts discusses new-look roster, offseason trip, scheduling

Kevin Keatts spoke at the Wolfpack Club Coaches’ Caravan stop in Raleigh yesterday, which is where he sat down with Cory Smith to talk about a few different things, including his new players, the schedule, and the team’s upcoming offseason trip to the Bahamas. We chose the Bahamas...
RALEIGH, NC
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Notes 5/24/22

Virginia Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail throughout May which included landing another commitment from in-state standout ATH Takye Heath recently. Here's more updates surrounding the Hokies on the recruiting trail. 4* LB Ta'Mere Robinson. Four-star LB Ta'Mere Robinson was among the talented group of recruits from the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jaden Allen

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jaden Allen will be graduating from Bartlett Yancey High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
WRAL News

Canes lead Rangers heading into third period of Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t lost at home in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They are trying to keep it that way. The Canes lead the New York Rangers 2-1 after the second period of Game 5 on Thursday night at PNC Arena. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck have scored for...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Leigg named Danville's Teacher of the Year

George Washington High School's Sharon Moore Leigg was named Teacher of the Year on May 19 by the Danville School Board. Leigg holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree from Warren Wilson College. She is continuing her education at Concordia University Chicago for her doctorate.
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Canes and Rangers tied after first period of Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t lost at home in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They are trying to keep it that way. The Canes and New York Rangers are tied at 1-1 after the first period of Game 5 on Thursday night at PNC Arena. Vincent Trocheck scored for the Canes...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Racing returning to North Wilkesboro

In 1946, North Wilkesboro Speedway cost $1,500 to build. Now, one of NASCAR’s original tracks will return to action thanks to an $18 million makeover. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and at the epicenter of the post-war moonshine black market, the speedway is an integral part of stock car racing’s North Carolina roots.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
57K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy