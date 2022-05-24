ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange school board members, parent speak out against anti-Semitic incidents

By Ed Wittenberg, special to cleveland.com
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Members of the Orange Board of Education on Monday (May 23) condemned an anti-Semitic symbol displayed by an opposing...

Cleveland.com

Lake Catholic, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland release joint statement: Lacrosse/swastika incident was a ‘prank’, ‘action plan’ set for team

MENTOR, Ohio – The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland and Lake Catholic High School have released a joint statement addressing their investigation of, and punishment for, an incident where one of the school’s lacrosse players played in an OHSAA playoff game against Orange with a swastika drawn on his leg.
