Orange school board members, parent speak out against anti-Semitic incidents

Pregnant pause: Obstetricians and gynecologists testified against Ohio’s “trigger” bill that would outlaw most abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely overturn of Roe v. Wade. One said that the bill is written in a way in which in vitro fertilization may have to end. Others said the bill will drive doctors from the state and that Ohio is far from prepared to support women who will have to carry pregnancies to term, Laura Hancock writes.

