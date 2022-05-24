ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

BLOOMTOWN: Gun Barrel City

cbs19.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry living, with lake access...

www.cbs19.tv

CandysDirt

What’s Developing: Lakeside Beach Property Becomes Selling Point in Rural Midlothian

A Dallas-based development firm is going forward with plans to build a 3,300-acre master-planned community in Midlothian with the selling point being a lakeside beach. RREAF Communities is developing the 8,500-home project four miles south of U.S. 287 at the intersection of FM663 and FM875. It’s a development that’s just outside the city limits, served by an ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction), according to the city’s planning department.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County approves funding for U.S. 75 construction

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $19.7 million in funding for the U.S. 75 expansion project. The decision required a budget amendment, with more than $12.5 million coming out of the general fund and around $7 million from federal American Rescue Plan funds. Grayson County...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Wind farm proposal meets headwind in Fannin County

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — A company called Cielo Wind is interested in bringing power-producing turbines to Fannin and Lamar counties, but the project is meeting with some resistance. Bonham resident Chris Wilson has launched a petition to Stop Fannin-Lamar Wind Development. Cielo Wind's power generation project has plans to...
BONHAM, TX
KLTV

Sound of pipeline blowdown to be heard in Smith County Thursday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday morning, Midcoast Energy, a natural gas company, will perform a routine blowdown of 9.5 miles of pipeline in Smith County, and some residents will hear it, even if not close by. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, a blowdown is the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

A small peek at Lake Dallas' tiny home village

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas, groceries and rent are all going up with inflation levels at the highest they've been in decades. Some people are looking at cutting costs and downsizing their lifestyles. Nestled in Lake Dallas is a tiny home village of 13 houses of all different shapes and sizes. "People do like the idea of tiny home living and they like tiny home living inside a city limits where they can have all the amenities," said real estate developer, Terry Lantrip. What started as an idea for Lantrip became a hot commodity, especially right now. "I don't answer my phone anymore,...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Texas city to test a four-day workweek

KELLER, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several city offices in the city of Keller will begin an experimental four-day work schedule next week. The Keller Town Hall, Municipal Service Center and the records department of the Keller Police Department will begin a trial of the “compressed work schedule” for employees beginning on May 28, according to a […]
KELLER, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak Police Department Press Release

Red Oak, TX - On Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at around 12:52 PM, dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call about a major accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 77 and Free Market Drive in Red Oak. Red Oak Police...
RED OAK, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Frisco real estate developer sentenced to serve 45 years in prison

COLLIN COUNTY - A Frisco real estate developer was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million in restitution for a fraudulent investment scheme. On May 24, 2022, Phillip Michael Carter was sentenced to serve 45 years in state prison by the 296th District Court of Collin County, Texas. The sentence was the result of recent convictions for perpetrating a real estate investment scheme that victimized more than 330 individuals, most of whom resided in North Texas. The Court also ordered Phillip Carter to pay around $30 million in restitution to these victims.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Largest Battery Energy Storage System in the State is Officially Online in North Texas

Monday morning Vistra Corp announced its battery energy storage facility is officially online. It has the ability to instantly release energy to the power grid. As the long hot summer months inch closer, the conversation about energy reliability and the power grid continues to be at the forefront of many Texans' minds. There's a new battery energy storage facility in North Texas that is being touted as part of the solution to help minimize disruptions in electricity when the demand gets high.
GRANBURY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jrmar Jefferson wins Democratic runoff for Gohmert seat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly three months after leading a four-candidate field in the March primaries, Jrmar Jefferson won a runoff against Victor D. Dunn. With his victory, Jefferson moves on to the general election in November against the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. He faces an uphill battle in the heavily red […]
TYLER, TX
cw39.com

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him...
ARLINGTON, TX

