BLOOMTOWN: Gun Barrel City

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas, groceries and rent are all going up with inflation levels at the highest they've been in decades. Some people are looking at cutting costs and downsizing their lifestyles. Nestled in Lake Dallas is a tiny home village of 13 houses of all different shapes and sizes. "People do like the idea of tiny home living and they like tiny home living inside a city limits where they can have all the amenities," said real estate developer, Terry Lantrip. What started as an idea for Lantrip became a hot commodity, especially right now. "I don't answer my phone anymore,...

LAKE DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO