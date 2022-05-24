Vikings finish second again at girls track state meet

In the summer of 2019, Sarah Richardson was excited to start a new chapter in her life. The Arkansas native had jumped at the chance to move to Illinois when Concordia University Chicago accepted her into its theater program along with a scholarship offer. Filled with hope, the then 18-year-old packed her bags, bid her family farewell and set off on an adventure.
The kids at Willow School are happy to have the school year come to a close, but for Willow School nurse Gail Straney it is bittersweet. “I’ll miss the kids,” she said as retirement looms. Gail Straney. But after a 40-year career as a hospital nurse and then...
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Nimkii Curley, a senior at Evanston Township High School, had been looking forward to graduation Sunday. And just as he was about to walk the stage, his plans were halted. He was stopped just short of walking the stage for his diploma, and was told he...
WGN-TV lead sports anchor Dan Roan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to share memories of his 38-year career covering sports in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the city's south side..to the national stage.A chef and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher is accomplishing a long time dream, all while inspiring his students. As CBS 2's Steven Graves explains, it's part of a journey spanning more than two decades."That's cabbage and this is straight collards." If you are a fan of the soul food dish collard greens or not, chef David Fuller will try to convince you he has the "World's Greatest.""Take a traditional staple and made it heathier." No meat cooked into this dish. It is all about the seasoning. Whether it be in...
After 18 years in a classroom, retiring James Hart School teacher Mary Carvlin is thinking about writing a book – a primer for new teachers sharing all her first-hand knowledge. Mary Carvlin. Carvlin said teaching “takes a lot of experience, but I also think it could be taught better”...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man is now learning to live his life without his legs, following a tragic hit-and-run incident in Chicago. “I just stayed near his head, told him to hold my hand...’Stay with me. I need you. the boys need you. Just stay here with me’,” said Amy Summary.
Cars are already lining up for Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson's gas discount giveaway Thursday, taking place at 15 gas stations across the city and suburbs. According to a press release, "each person will receive a $2 per gallon, per customer discount for gasoline." The release goes on to say...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting towed is never fun; from the surprise of your missing car to the shock of the bill.A Chicago senior citizen says she went a whole decade without any parking at her building. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us why she's now fighting a tow – and tears.Shortly into our interview, Elena Elalwan got upset."I have chest pains," she told us, but she wanted to continue telling her story.She's overwhelmed with frustration, because while she's been juggling visits to her sister in hospice, she's also been dealing with a $188 towing bill."Very bad. Very bad, because we're very...
For a solid week in summer 2019, you couldn't turn on the Chicago news without hearing about the "Humboldt Park alligator." On July 9th, 2019, an alligator roughly five feet in length was found swimming in the lagoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. The situation was as baffling as the story was gripping.
Two Chicago women have been charged with robbing an Ulta Beauty store in Mundelein and stealing thousands of dollars in products, prosecutors said. Keyazjhia Banks, 21, of the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue in Chicago, was charged with robbery, burglary and retail theft over $300. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Caitlin Valiulis said during […]
GRAND BOULEVARD — A year after buying the Lu and Jorja Palmer mansion, the owner is still waiting to move forward with an ambitious renovation — and she blames Ald. Sophia King (4th) for the holdup. Bronzeville native Angela Ford took over the 133-year-old mansion at 3654 S....
CHICAGO — Another opening night in the theater district downtown on Wednesday night. This time, a Tony Award winning look back at one of the most legendary groups in the history of recorded sound. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” takes you down a trip...
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas this Thursday. But, this time he will also be offering help with buying your groceries…. We know the gas giveaway drill by now: Willie Wilson who is running for mayor is giving away another million dollars in gas to residents and prospective voters. This time he is making it so gas stations will charge only $2 per gallon to customers while the additional cost is on Willie. ABC 7 Chicago posted a full list of gas stations which include several in Chicago and even in suburban towns including Evanston, Schiller Park, and Cicero.
CHICAGO — People lined up in pouring rain Wednesday morning, hoping to nab a $25 grocery coupon during the latest round of Willie Wilson giveaways. Wilson, the millionaire mayoral candidate, is giving away $200,000 worth of grocery coupons at 29 stores in the city Wednesday. Hundreds of people lined up early at some of the grocery stores.
