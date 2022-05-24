ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

Salem over Bridgeton - Baseball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winning pitcher John McAllister tossed 5 2/3 strong innings and combined with Colin Finney on a no-hitter as Salem defeated Bridgeton 9-1 in Salem. McAllister struck out 13 and...

