Great Falls, MT

Charlene M. (Spartz) Meshnik

Fairfield Sun Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlene, 90, passed away gracefully the morning of February 1, 2022, at The Springs Assisted Living in Butte, MT from complications of Covid19 and Parkinson’s disease. Charlene was born to Raymond and Beatrice Spartz on November 20th, (her Mother’s birthday) 1931, in Great Falls, Montana. Raised on...

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

#Cremation#Community Hospital#The Greenfield Bench#Greenfield Grade School#Fairfield High School#Registered Nursing#Opportunity#St Anne S Hospital
