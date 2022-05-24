ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane City Council approves drought response ordinance to limit lawn watering

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q83hr_0fo8yoyr00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted 5-2 on a water conservation and drought ordinance that limits how often the community is allowed to water their lawns.

According to the ordinance, the city will implement a prohibition on watering outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between June 1 through October 1.

“Ultimately, this ordinance requires residents to irrigate their lawns less often and outside of peak heat hours, providing cost savings to ratepayers, while simultaneously being good stewards of our Spokane River,” Councilmember Lori Kinnear said. “This ordinance does not include penalties. We are reimagining how we change our watering habits to decrease household, industrial, and commercial usage.”

The ordinance limits watering outdoor vegetation to four days per week. Exceptions are allowed for landscapes, gardens, maintaining tree health, and mitigating wildfire risk.

Any upcoming changes in incentives, rates or surcharges are not scheduled to begin until after December 1, 2023, after the highest water users in the community are contacted.

Comments / 18

Patricia Hull Lauber
2d ago

You know that the golf courses will get watered. While we stay up late to water our yards. My garden is my coming years food so it will be watered when I see fit!!!!!! Time to get rid of Beggs, Kinnear And Zapone.

Reply
3
Alan Allison
2d ago

Pend Oriel Lake is the aquifer's source. It is nearly 2,000 ft deep and has 148 square miles of surface. In a bad drought many years ago the lake dropped 2". Why are we restricting water???? Marxist want to control food, water, and medicine to get you to bend to their will.

Reply
2
Robo
2d ago

Last I checked my name is on the utility bill. I also didn't vote for population growth where conservation is becoming a requirement. There are several reason people will need to use water during peak hours, especially if they're growing food.

Reply
2
