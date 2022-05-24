ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Montville over High Point - Baseball recap

By Matt Cosentino
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winning pitcher Ryan Nieskens turned in a dominant performance, as he went the distance and tossed a one-hit shutout to spark Montville to a...

South Hunterdon over Bernards- Baseball recap

Nate Lawton pitched six innings of one-run ball to lead South Hunterdon to a 2-1 win over Bernards in Lambertville. Lawton gave up five hits, before turning it over to David Cooper who pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close it out. Donald Gallagher doubled and drove in a run for South Hunterdon (11-9).
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Raymond fans 12, leads No. 5 Watchung Hills past Hunterdon Central in N2G4 final

Watchung Hills, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, faced a bit of adversity in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship. What was the adversity? Allowing a run. The pitching for the Warriors has been dominant during their run through the sectional tournament. The duo of Juliana Raymond and Amanda Medina delivered 25 1/3 scoreless innings over the first three-plus games of the tournament.
WATCHUNG, NJ
Baseball: Late run spells victory for No. 8 Hunterdon Central

Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 4-1 victory over host Hillsborough Thursday. Logan Mason, Nick Ferri, Mike Contiliano and Chase Moskowitz recorded an RBI each for Hunterdon Central (19-4) while Contiliano and Brandon Padre tallied two hits apiece—Contiliano on a double and single with Padre totaling his day with a pair of singles.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northern Highlands over Passaic Valley - Baseball recap

Jack Scutaro went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead Northern Highlands to a victory at home over Passaic Valley, 10-4. Kyle Major hit a single and a double with three RBI and a run scored while Joey Spaccavento doubled with an RBI and a run scored for Northern Highlands (12-12-2).
HIGHLANDS, NJ
Baseball: Cranford tops Notre Dame

Ryan Jaros went 5-for-5 with two runs scored while Dennis McCaffery finished 2-for-4 with three RBI as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, got past Notre Dame 13-4 in Cranford. Jack Conley finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and a triple Antonio Silva had two RBI, a double and...
CRANFORD, NJ
Baseball: Francis, Jha combine for two-hit shutout as No. 13 Pingry prevails

Jake Francis and Nav Jha combined to allow just two hits over a complete-game effort as Pingry, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, secured a 4-0 victory over Summit Thursday. Francis shouldered much of the load on the mound in the win for Pingry (22-2) by throwing six innings and allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters.
SUMMIT, NJ
Baseball: Clifton holds off St. Joseph (Mont.)

Jeuriz Polanco and Juan Peralta each had a home run to help lift Clifton to a 4-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont.) in Montvale. Kyle Vellis went 2-for-4 and Angel Urdaneta was 2-for-3 for Clifton (18-4), which won three of its last four games. St. Joseph (Mont.) fell to 20-7.
CLIFTON, NJ
