Stamford, CT

Warde, Westhill roll to semifinal wins in FCIAC baseball

By Scott Ericson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Warde is heading back to defend its title. The defending FCIAC baseball champion Mustangs punched their return ticket in style, beating Trumbull 15-2 in the semifinals at Cubeta Stadium Monday night. Warde will take on Westhill in the championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cubeta Stadium...

Law golf team qualifies again for postseason

The Jonathan Law golf team finished the SCC season with a record of 9-5-1. Coach Andrew Koorejian’s Lawmen are seeded 14th for the CIAC Division II tournament on June 6 at Tallwood Country Club in Hebron. This is the 7th straight season that Law has qualified for the postseason event.
HEBRON, CT
Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record

Lauralton Hall placed seventh at the SCC track championships. “It was a great day for our program,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Our best previous finish was 12th. Things started on a great note when our 4x800 meter relay team broke the school record and finished third.”. Kelly...
MILFORD, CT
Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title

Alessandro Mallozzi was named the SCC’s Most Outstanding Player after he helped the top-seeded Shelton boys’ volleyball team to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over No. 2 Cheshire in the title match. Shelton won 21-25, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21, 15-10. It was the first league championship for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s...
SHELTON, CT
Looking Back by George Albano

The Brien McMahon baseball and Norwalk High girls softball teams each posted quarterfinal victories in their respective FCIAC tournaments. The fourth-seeded Senators beat No. 5 Wilton 4-1 as Bryan Daniello pitched a two-hitter, struck out 10 and walked none, while Chris Holomokoff, Ricky Torres and Jamie Restivo each drove in a run. Both hits off Daniello came in the second inning when Wilton took an early 1-0 lead, but he retired the final 15 Wilton batters after that while his teammates came from behind ... The Senators had the tables reversed on them in the FCIAC semis as they managed only two hits in a 1-0 loss to top-seed and undefeated Greenwich at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard. The Cardinals, now 22-0, scored the only run in the first inning on a double-steal. The Senators will take a 15-7 record into the state tournament.
NORWALK, CT
Stamford, CT
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Stamford, CT
Danbury, CT
Shelton student-athletes choose schools

Five Shelton student athletes took part in an Athletic Celebratory Signing Day at the high school. Mia Ferreira will compete at Pace University (soccer), Adrianna Franzese Roger Williams University (track and field, cross country), Roy Lenhard Lesley University (baseball), Billy McGuire Western New England University (baseball) and Giovanna Gonzalez University of Hartford (volleyball).
SHELTON, CT
Final mile for Kid’s Marathon at Trumbull High

Trumbull PTA Council’s Health and Wellness Committee will host Rod Dixon’s Kid’s Marathon Final Mile Event at the Trumbull High track and athletic fields on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. All six Trumbull Elementary Schools will participate with 740 children expected to take part. Rod Dixon,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Opinion: Bridgeport schools face challenging climate future

I was born and raised in Bridgeport. I attended the University of Bridgeport and I have served Bridgeport Public Schools first as a counselor, then as an administrator and now as the superintendent of schools. I love the people of Bridgeport. These are the kids and families I’ve been committed to for over 20 years. Our community is diverse with a small-town feel despite being the largest city in Connecticut.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Milford educator tapped to fill Perry Hill School principal post

SHELTON — For the first time since its doors opened 12 years ago, Perry Hill School will have a new leader walking the halls this fall. The Board of Education, at its meeting Wednesday, approved the hiring of Donato Piselli as principal of Perry Hill School. Piselli — assistant...
SHELTON, CT

