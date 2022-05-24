Warde, Westhill roll to semifinal wins in FCIAC baseball

The Brien McMahon baseball and Norwalk High girls softball teams each posted quarterfinal victories in their respective FCIAC tournaments. The fourth-seeded Senators beat No. 5 Wilton 4-1 as Bryan Daniello pitched a two-hitter, struck out 10 and walked none, while Chris Holomokoff, Ricky Torres and Jamie Restivo each drove in a run. Both hits off Daniello came in the second inning when Wilton took an early 1-0 lead, but he retired the final 15 Wilton batters after that while his teammates came from behind ... The Senators had the tables reversed on them in the FCIAC semis as they managed only two hits in a 1-0 loss to top-seed and undefeated Greenwich at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard. The Cardinals, now 22-0, scored the only run in the first inning on a double-steal. The Senators will take a 15-7 record into the state tournament.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO