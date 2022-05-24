County leaders vote to allow some houses to be built in Dry Hollow community with some conditions

Weaver, AL – The city work session began with Mayor Pro Tempore Jeff Clendennig, Councilmen Nick Bowles, Councilmen Clint Burns, and Mayor Wayne Willis present. A discussion was held on possible ideas for incorporating the increase in sanitation services. The total increase was $7.95 per can. The discussion hinged on if the full amount should be passed to the residents immediately, at a later date, or even in staggered amounts. While no members were in favor of an immediate increase they did acknowledge that the city budget would not be able to absorb the cost. The unified idea seemed to be to announce the increase starting in June, but the city would absorb the cost until October 2022.

WEAVER, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO