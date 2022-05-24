ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County leaders vote to allow some houses to be built in Dry Hollow community with some conditions

WBIR
 3 days ago

www.wbir.com

SCDNReports

City Moves Forward with Plans to Buy 5th 3rd Bank Building

Sam Sutherland, the City Manager, asked the City Council to begin planning to move into the 5th 3rd Bank building. Basically, the County Commissioners plan to purchase the building for $418,000. They will then sell it to the city as a lease-to-own option with no interest. During the lease period, all maintenance and repairs would be the responsibility of the city.
ECONOMY
Calhoun Journal

Weaver Issues Proclamation to Wrestling Team at City Council Meeting

Weaver, AL – The city work session began with Mayor Pro Tempore Jeff Clendennig, Councilmen Nick Bowles, Councilmen Clint Burns, and Mayor Wayne Willis present. A discussion was held on possible ideas for incorporating the increase in sanitation services. The total increase was $7.95 per can. The discussion hinged on if the full amount should be passed to the residents immediately, at a later date, or even in staggered amounts. While no members were in favor of an immediate increase they did acknowledge that the city budget would not be able to absorb the cost. The unified idea seemed to be to announce the increase starting in June, but the city would absorb the cost until October 2022.
WEAVER, AL

