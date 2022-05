CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for candidates to become City Transit Drivers. The City states they will provide training to teach the skills and knowledge needed for the job, as well as outstanding pay, benefits, and paid time off. Ideal candidates are those who exhibit excellent customer relations skills, are dependable, and are adept at analytical thinking in stressful situations.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO