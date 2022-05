HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a scam that’s not as well known, but is one of the more effective scams out there lately. We’re talking about auction scams. In Nebraska, most auctions residents are dealing with are agriculture-related whether it’s scams in cattle auctions or even in land auctions. Fortunately, most farmers and ranchers in the state know the auctions and auctioneers they’re dealing with more times than not, but Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they’re seeing more and more auctions be full-on scams to just gain valuable personal information.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO