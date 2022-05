Richard G. Shuster, 72 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospital. Rich was born on March 29, 1950 in Zanesville. He is the son of Wava (Hartman) Shuster and the late Howard Shuster. Rich worked in maintenance at the Ohio Ferro Alloy until it’s closing, and went on to retire as the Maintenance Supervisor for West Muskingum Schools. Rich loved to spend time at Flea Markets, he loved going to Crenos and McMillen Tire Service, and he was very proud of his knife collection. However, the thing Rich was most proud of was his family.

