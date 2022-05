The Calgary Flames trail the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in their best-of-seven series, and frankly they haven't looked like themselves at any point in the series. Edmonton has outscored, out chanced, out maneuvered Calgary every step of the way, or so it seems. Darryl Sutter, Head Coach of the Calgary Flames, with his team on the brink of elimination had an interesting take in his morning presser. It's not unusual for coaches to use these press conferences to send messages to their teams through the media. It's tough to say that it's exactly what Sutter is aiming to do. However, if it was his goal it's a good way to fire up your locker room:

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO