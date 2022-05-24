ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Reckless Parking': Woman Backed for Not Covering Landlord's Truck Repair

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Call YOUR insurance, give them his information & police report and his insurance will be paying for your car," one commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 13

R Mcann
3d ago

Sue both your Landlord and his wife...For stress, Threats etc etc, do it now....

Reply(3)
7
Related
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Parking Spot#Vehicles
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Teen and grandfather arrested for running ghost gun workshop from garden shed

A teenager and his grandfather have been arrested for running a ghost gun operation out of the shed in their backyard, after police uncovered a stash of ghost gun AR-15 rifles including one that had been modified into a machine gun.Clayton Hobby, 18, and Kerry Schunk, 64, were slapped with a string of firearm charges over the trove of illegal weapons, which the grandfather and grandson duo claimed they built to protect their own family.Police in East Hampton, Connecticut, said the pair had multiple ghost gun AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly inside their makeshift workshop, as well...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WNEM

Thief targets Lowe’s stores, walks out with $36,000 in merchandise

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police are looking for a thief who has targeted Lowe’s stores in Ohio, stealing more than $36,000 worth of merchandise. In the latest theft, the thief left with $7,300 worth of merchandise in one trip, WTVG reported. “Copper wire, microwaves, riding lawn mower,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

Child hospitalised for months after eating meth at father’s home where police found it mixed in a candy bowl

A 3-year-old child spent several months in hospital after they tested positive for methamphetamine, which local authorities later determined had been ingested while staying at their father’s home in Missouri, court records show.The incident, which occurred in April 2021, triggered the Missouri Department of Social Services to be notified after the toddler was taken to hospital and had tested positive for the illicit substance, the Festus Police Department reported.Officers from the police department then carried out an investigation alongside the MDSS Children’s Division, and upon visiting the father’s home for an inspection discovered that meth was mixed inside a candy...
FESTUS, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Caught On Camera Hurling Racial Comments At A Restaurant

A woman dubbed "California Karen" is now under fire for spewing racial comments at a DJ who filmed her screaming at a Santa Barbara restaurant. The video has since gone viral during which "Karen" made the remark to a man that he was "one of four black people in Santa Barbara." The video has garnered more than 10K views and even hit international headlines since Tuesday afternoon (May 24).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
964K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy