Ashton Kutcher pokes fun at himself after Mila Kunis is named on Time's 100 Most Influential People list: 'I already lose every argument I have with my wife'

Time Magazine just destroyed Ashton Kutcher's chances of ever winning an argument with his wife Mila Kunis.

At least that's what the 44-year-old actor joked about after the popular publication named his 38-year-old wife to their 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list.

The annual honor is given to entertainers, businesspeople, politicians and other individuals who made a big impact in the world over the past year.

Each honoree has a blurb written about them by a peer or colleague. Mila Kunis' was penned by Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña.

In it, she called Kunis 'a curious individual, hungry for conversations that are important, that are thought-­provoking. And she’s also very generous with information that she learns; she just spreads it around.'

She said she 'gives 100% to each and every one of her roles: as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a friend, as a producer, as an actor.'

Saldaña also mentioned a fundraiser Kunis and Kutcher spearheaded for Ukrainian relief back in March that raised more than $30 million.

Ever the comedian, Kutcher was quick to make a joke after learning the news.

He took to Twitter to share a link to Saldaña's essay and wrote, 'Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?'

Kutcher and Kunis met on the set of That 70s Show in the late 1990s and spent many of the show's eight seasons playing love interests Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

They started dating in 2012 after getting out of long relationships, Kunis with Macaulay Culkin and Kutcher with his then wife Demi Moore.

They got engaged in February 2014 and married the following year.

Kunis and Kutcher share two children together: a daughter Wyatt, 7, and a son Dimitri, 5.

Both of the stars are politically active, and they are still very busy working actors.

The trailer for Ashton Kutcher's new movie Vengeance came out Monday, and Kunis recently completed filming on the drama Luckiest Girl Alive.

Both of the stars will return for That 90s Show, a spin-off of That 70s Show which was announced last month.