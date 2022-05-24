ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Council approves emergency payment for cyber security consulting

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council on Monday night approved a resolution authorizing emergency payment for cyber security consulting services. They also approved a second resolution that acknowledges the notification of...

khqa.com

Related
khqa.com

Mayor Troup: City paid ransom in cyberattack

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup on Tuesday confirmed during a news conference on Tuesday that the city was the victim of a cyberattack in which there was an encryption key locking the city out of some of its files in exchange for ransom. On Monday night,...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Bet on Q awards grant money to help bring in new events

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy continues to seek new ways to attract outsiders to Quincy, they rely on new events. For some people, starting a new event can be quite stressful, but Community Development Planner Jason Parrott says the Bet on Q Fund takes some of that stress away.
QUINCY, IL
wmay.com

Largent Out At Sangamon County Animal Control; Volunteer Program Suspended

Longtime Sangamon County Animal Control director Greg Largent has been dismissed from his position, after months of complaints about the agency’s operations. While county officials continue to dismiss many of those complaints as “sensational” and “deceitful,” they say an internal investigation revealed Largent’s “deficiencies,” particularly working in a union environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Overtime pay coming to area nursing home workers

Employees at residential nursing care facilities in Jerseyville, Brighton and Girard owned by a Peoria company will share in almost $3 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into overtime wages. The settlement involves more than 3,000 employees across the Midwest at 84 Petersen Health Care facilities.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Group looks to start new private school in Quincy

QUINCY — About 50 people attended an informational meeting Monday night to hear about a new private school being started in Quincy. A nine-member board led the presentation of the vision of The Ulmus Academy. The board is made up of parents with concerns about today’s educational system and the lack of input and control parents have at existing schools.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Contractor Pleads Guilty To Felony Home Repair Fraud

The owner of a Jacksonville construction company pleaded guilty to home repair fraud yesterday in Morgan County Court. 45 year old Clint A. Stevens of the 1800 block of Mound Road, owner of C&A Construction, pleaded guilty to home repair fraud, a Class 4 felony. The single charge stems from an arrest by Jacksonville Police on April 12th, 2021 after an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wdbr.com

Town and Country sale

It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrests in Hancock County also involve seizure of firearms

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests last week which involved a seizure of firearms. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:51 a.m. May 19 on a 2007 GMC truck for expired registration. The driver, Lance D. Hocker, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the truck. Hocker was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

FM man arrested on gun charge in Illinois

CARTHAGE – Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reported three different gun-related incidents over the past weekend, including one Fort Madison man. On Thursday May 19, 2022, at approximately 2:51 a.m. a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 GMC truck for an expired registration.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from May 9-13

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Information is believed to be accurate but is not warranted. Mark...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Giant Slide To Remain In Springfield As Sale Is Finalized

It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pen City Current

Task force arrests MP woman on meth charges

KEOKUK – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Mt. Pleasant, Iowa female on Felony and Misdemeanor drug charges. Clara Swackhammer, age 33, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa was arrested on May 23rd 2022 in the 300 blk of Main St in Keokuk. Swackhammer is charged with (1) count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) more than 5 grams, a class C Felony, (1) count of Possession with Intent to Deliver (methamphetamine) more than 5 grams, a class C Felony, (1) count of Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, a Serious Misdemeanor, and (2) counts of a Drug Tax Stamp Violation, both are class D Felonies.
KEOKUK, IA
hoiabc.com

High bonds set for Peoria trio arrested in Springfield on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Springfield Police said they chased down three Peoria men and took three guns off the street in the process. The department’s street crimes unit said it was called just after midnight Sunday to a large “pop-up” party on South 6th Street in Springfield. Police said the suspects drove off, then tried to run from officers after their getaway vehicle crashed into a fence.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Possible changes to traffic patterns on Broadway to prepare for Target

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Mayor Mike Troup answered questions about what traffic could look like when Target moves in to the old K-mart building in Quincy. Troup admitted that traffic will be busier than it has ever been near the intersection of Broadway and 36th Street. He also said...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Victim identified after Quincy mobile home fire

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A woman who was found dead inside her mobile home on Tuesday after it caught fire has been identified as Patricia Wardlow, 81, according to the Adams County Coroner. Emergency crews were called to a house fire around 5 Tuesday evening in the Rancho Vista...
QUINCY, IL

