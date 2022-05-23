ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Deion Sanders literally pulls up on coach, triggers emotion

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VPRr_0fo8rPTH00

Few things are more important to Deion Sanders than keeping his word, and he did just that on Monday in South Carolina.

The Jackson State head coach was recently in Hilton Head, South Carolina and sent out a tweet that he was in the area and looking for talent.

“Can somebody tell me where the inner city is in Hilton Head, South Carolina?” Sanders tweeted on Sunday. “I’m looking for talent everywhere.”

Hilton Head High School head coach B.J. Payne saw the tweet and responded to Sanders, inviting him to come give his program a look.

“I’m in the stadium, standing in middle of a storm waiting for you to…as the kids say… pull up. Let’s goooo,” Payne tweeted.



Sanders responded to Payne’s invitation shortly thereafter.

“Love ya coach! We will meet 1 day and I will pull up on Ya!” Sanders responded. “God bless u and your kids.”

Getting a response was nice, but Sanders took it a step further and actually showed up to pay Payne a visit. Payne got emotional as seeing Sanders unearthed a treasured memory from his past.

“When we literally had nothing, my dad drove me to 3 Rivers Stadium. He spent his last dime for me to watch Deion Sanders, I ran in when gates opened just to watch him warmup. I patterned my pregame warm up to follow what I saw that day.  Life comes full circle. Respect. Salute.”

Earlier this month, Sanders talked about the difficulties FCS and HBCU coaches often have getting to see the best available players from high school coaches. If Sanders himself was having any trouble, it’s likely his goodwill visit helped his individual cause for sure.

The post Deion Sanders literally pulls up on coach, triggers emotion appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 47

James Smith
3d ago

Coach Sanders thank you for all that you do you are the pied piper for these high school kids you give them hope, God bless you brother and keep doing what you're doing.

Reply
26
Zion
3d ago

Coach Orime Time changing the coaching culture for the betterment of coaching more responsible and caring for the kids and young men.

Reply(5)
30
Rejeana Jones
3d ago

wish he could see my son, Im not coaching but he has amazing talent and it sad that he thinks he not going to make it . I have faith we have made it this far without scout he going to make it Pro just Watch

Reply(1)
10
Related
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott Is Wearing A New Helmet This Year

New year, new look for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a photo of the three-time Pro Bowler at Cowboys OTAs sporting a new helmet for the upcoming season. Since his days at Ohio State, Zeke has rocked the Riddell Speedflex with an SF-2EG-TX...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers reportedly willing to bring back Cam Newton under 2 conditions

Cam Newton has struggled over his last two seasons, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t closing the door on bringing him back for 2022. On Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Panthers are open to signing Newton. Alexander says there are two conditions under which Carolina would sign Newton: he would not enter camp as the starter, and he would need to agree to a smaller salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Hilton Head Island, SC
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Has A Message For Ravens Fans

Lamar Jackson was not at the first day of Baltimore Ravens' OTAs, but it doesn't sound like fans should be too worried just yet. Jackson, who remains without a long-term contract, skipped today's voluntary workouts, but indicated on Twitter that he'll be with his teammates soon. "Can't wait to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Pull Up#American Football#Hilton Head High School
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Herschel Walker’s strange comments

America remains locked in a tough conversation on what to do about gun violence and how to protect children. While some people are putting forward absurd ideas as distractions, others seem to understand the most logical solution. And then there’s Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for one of Georgia’s U.S....
POLITICS
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Tight End Cut After Tuesday's Signing

It was one tight end in, one tight end out for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. On the same day they signed Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cleveland also cut Nick Guggemos. Guggemos spent last season on the Browns' practice squad and had signed a futures deal with the team this offseason. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Oklahoma 4-Star Recruit Enters Transfer Portal

Former four-star tackle Darrell Simpson is reportedly portal-bound according to On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz. The offensive lineman spent four seasons with the Sooners, playing in just one game during that time. After redshirting in 2018, Simpson didn't see the field in 2019 or 2020, before getting some run last season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

JJ Redick Says 2 Prominent College Football Coaches Have 'Lost Control'

NIL rules have forever changed college sports, so high-profile coaches who ruled the old regime won't necessarily love the new landscape. Unsurprisingly, two of college football's top coaches feel threatened by players gaining empowerment. Clemson's Dabo Swinney called the current NIL system "out of control" in an ESPN interview last month, and Nick Saban is under heavy scrutiny after directly accusing Texas A&M and Jackson State of buying recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Player Blasts Reporter, Says 'Stop F—ing Playing With Me' on Video

An NFL player went off on a reporter Tuesday. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw appeared on Grant Cohn's YouTube channel after the two got into an altercation at the 49ers' organized team activity earlier that day, according to TMZ Sports. When Cohn broke down the altercation on his YouTube live stream, Kinlaw called in to cuss him out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy