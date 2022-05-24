ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PD: Man accidentally shoots, kills friend in west Phoenix

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend in west Phoenix on Sunday evening. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road to investigate a shooting call. When officers arrived...

AZFamily

No bail for man accused of shooting at Phoenix police during standoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the man who shot at officers during an hourslong standoff at a Phoenix home this week was on felony release for unrelated criminal charges and is now being held without bail. According to court documents, Jose Chacon Jr. tried to carjack a driver shortly before the standoff.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MCSO identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities identified the man killed in a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies on May 18 in Guadalupe. Ronaldo Abel Rojas was acting erratically and in possession of a gun around 1:32 p.m. in the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya near Frank Elementary School, according to MCSO.
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic standoff involving man who shot at Phoenix police

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Mesa elementary school teacher feeling the impact of Uvalde, Texas shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Theresa...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Phoenix murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer. The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police recover over 1,000 used catalytic converters in Phoenix

In a video posted to Twitter, Phoenix Police officials say a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling catalytic converters led to a bust of over 1,000 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit. The units were recovered while officers were serving a search warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Driver accidentally crashes car into Tempe store, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver mistakenly drove their car into the front of a retail store in Tempe, causing significant damage to the interior of the business. Tempe police said the crash occurred Thursday near Mill Avenue and Southern Avenue after the driver accidentally accelerated their vehicle instead of hitting the brake pedal.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Man arrested after squeezing, choking K9 police dog in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a K9 police dog during an incident in Scottsdale. On May 21, around 8 p.m., police officers reportedly responded to a call about a person coming and going from a vacant house near Pima and Indian Bend roads. According to court documents, police contacted the homeowner and were advised that no one should be in the home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bicyclist dies after crashing into a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on 27th Avenue, just north of Indian School Road, around 3 p.m. Officers say 48-year-old Andriya Shagawa was riding his bike when he crashed into a car turning onto...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe man said wife ‘startled’ him before fatal shooting

PHOENIX – Police in Tempe arrested a man who said he shot and killed his wife after she “startled” him while he was sleeping last week. Christopher Hoopes, 36, called 911 to say he shot Colleen Hoopes, 25, in their home near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Tempe Police Department said.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men killed in plane crash near Show Low identified

SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday evening near Show Low. Investigators said the pair were in a single-engine Cessna 172 and had just taken off from Show Low Regional Airport when the plane went down around 6 p.m. When...
SHOW LOW, AZ
12 News

12 News

